‘Pissed Off’ Tristan Thompson Says He Never Threatened Suicide After Cheating On Khloe

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians watched in shock as Khloe Kardashian claimed that her unfaithful ex, Tristan Thompson, threatened to kill himself as a result of the cheating scandal. But a “pissed off” Tristan says the story isn’t true, according to Radar Online.

Khloe and Tristan ended their relationship after the basketball star was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. The affair has become a major plot point on the show, and on the most recent episode, as The Inquisitr reported, Khloe says that Tristan told her that he was going to kill himself.

“‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what a mess I have caused.’ I am going to have a conversation with him, but he is doing this to get a reaction out of me. Like, oh so I am just allowed to say, ‘I’m going to kill myself and that is fine,'” Khloe said on the episode.

But a source close to Tristan says that’s not how things went down.

“He says he told Khloe he didn’t want to live without her, but that didn’t mean he wanted to kill himself,” an insider said.

Now, the basketball pro is apparently upset that she even made the allegation on national television.

“He is pissed off because a ton of people, including his family members and NBA execs, are reaching out to him very worried,” the source said.

Not only that, but he felt completely blindsided by the comments that she made and felt that Khloe was exploiting the situation.

Khloé Kardashian Claims Tristan Thompson Threatened to Kill Himself After Jordyn Woods Scandal https://t.co/wbNEeyC27D — People (@people) June 24, 2019

Khloe says that after he allegedly made the comments, she called a friend of his to go over to Tristan’s house to check and make sure that he was okay. The friend said that Tristan seemed fine, but when Khloe pushed and asked if he thought Tristan might harm himself, the friend said “I don’t know.”

Loading...

Tristan has been facing increased scrutiny this week after it was revealed that his version of the events between himself and Jordyn don’t line up. According to Too Fab, Jordyn claimed that Tristan tried to kiss her, but that nothing else happened. She says that she sat on a chair near him and thought the whole situation was innocent.

“In my head, this is innocent. There’s no way this would look like a lap dance, but I could see why people would say, ‘Oh, they were getting cozy.'” she said.

But Tristan reportedly told Khloe that they were making out and “all over each other” at the party.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.