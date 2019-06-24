‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Shiloh’s Antics Rattle Port Charles As Things Get Physical And Intense

Viewers can expect things to get quite intense, and even physical at points, this week on General Hospital. Spoilers tease that much of the drama will be related to Shiloh’s determination to find his son, and those involved will do everything they can to thwart his efforts.

Monday morning, a weekly sneak peek was posted via the show’s Twitter page. General Hospital spoilers from the preview show that Shiloh will rant to his lawyer that Willow is the one who broke the law and he refuses to let her get away with it.

Alexis can be heard in the clip noting that Shiloh does have rights as a father, but viewers know that she isn’t going to do anything to help Shiloh and hurt Brad and Lucas. General Hospital spoilers detail that Alexis and Julian will discuss the situation, as Julian insists there is no way he will let Shiloh get his hands on Wiley.

While Brad and Lucas should probably stay out of sight throughout this baby-related battle, it doesn’t look as if that’ll happen. At some point, Shiloh, Sam, and Lucas will end up crossing paths, and General Hospital spoilers note that Lucas will explode and lash out physically toward Shiloh.

"There's no way in hell that Shiloh's getting his hands on Wiley." #GH pic.twitter.com/6LVVVtetes — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 24, 2019

It seems possible that Shiloh will be needling Sam in some way, and this leads Lucas to lose his temper as he tries to protect his sister. According to SheKnows Soaps, Lucas will be having some suspicions confirmed during Wednesday’s show. Then, during Thursday’s episode, Sam steps in so she can help Lucas in some way.

Michael and Jason will work together to get additional information on what happened to Willow’s father in Beecher’s Corner. Soap Central indicates that Alexis will lose her temper as some of this plays out, and Brad becomes increasingly desperate.

Alexis and Shiloh have a fiery exchange in court. Will it help or hurt his chances of proving Wiley is his son?

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @NancyLeeGrahn pic.twitter.com/XYmKbXNFbU — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 21, 2019

While General Hospital spoilers suggest that there will be a lot of progress on this storyline this week, it will continue at least into next week. There are plenty of signs suggesting that Shiloh may ultimately end up dead before all of this is over, and if that is where this heads, there will be a long list of suspects. Not only that, but it seems that the truth about Wiley really being Jonah is bound to emerge in the coming weeks, at least partially.

Will Shiloh win in court? How will the truth about the baby swap finally emerge? General Hospital spoilers tease that there may be more shockers on the way with this storyline as it winds toward a finish line, and viewers are anxious to see exactly what’s slated to happen in the days ahead.