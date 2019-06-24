Jordyn Woods Goes Impossibly Sexy In Latexes After Cheating Scandal Airs

Eyes may be on Khloe Kardashian following last night’s explosive Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale, but they’re likewise on Jordyn Woods. The model’s cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson made for primetime viewing on June 23, but Jordyn hasn’t let the E! show’s episodes bring her down.

On June 24, Jordyn updated her Instagram. The racy video saw the SECNDNTURE founder go impossibly sexy in daring whites. Her glam video came with a latex minidress, diamonds galore, and an announcement. Per Jordyn’s caption, it looks like she’s landed a collaboration with affordable clothing brand Boohoo.

The video started out with Woods posing confidently in front of a vintage car. Purple-effect lighting and music enhanced the glamor, but the model’s outfit seemed to have nailed the update. The super-tiny dress came fitted around Jordyn’s curves and detailing around the bust accentuated her femininity. The camera then zoomed into the 21-year-old’s face. Statement shades with Jordyn’s initials embellished on them added ritzy flourishes.

Woods was also shot sitting inside the vehicle. Her pantsuit here matched the prior outfit’s whites. With her long tresses looking slick and her direct gaze forthright, the entrepreneur seemed out to show that life goes on.

Fans have been responding.

“Making moves without Kylie love it,” one fan wrote.

The comment likely pertains to Jordyn’s prior status as the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s best friend.

Unsurprisingly, other comments mentioned the Kardashian-Jenner clan. One fan threw in their thoughts regarding Woods’ beauty and the famous reality family.

“Yasss girl work work work you’re so beautiful! don’t let one stupid mistake define you, you already apologize and it’s clear that they never really saw you as a family friend but as a ‘charity’ and now they want to drag you down no matter what while they keep protecting the male, you need to unfollow them and move on, they never deserved you! they are no one to judge you when they have done worst! we got you sis.”

Few fans seemed to have thoughts on the post’s purpose. While some users suggested excitement at the Boohoo announcement, they were few and far between.

Last night’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed fans Khloe’s discovery that her now-ex Tristan Thompson had kissed Jordyn. The February scandal was followed by a Red Table Talk confession from Woods, but fans had to wait months to see the details.

Jordyn does not appear to have responded to comments regarding the scandal. She has 10 million Instagram followers.