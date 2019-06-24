Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Rocks Booty-Enhancing Latex Pants As She Rides A Bike

Daniella Chavez has attracted a legion of followers to her Instagram page thanks to her seemingly infinite arsenal of racy photos that send temperatures anywhere soaring almost daily. Over the weekend, the Chilean Playboy model was at it again when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering photo of herself in a pair of latex pants as she strikes a revealing pose that leaves little to the imagination.

In this particular snapshot, the 33-year-old blonde bombshell is posing with her back to the camera as she mounts a motorcycle, putting her derriere front and center. The social media sensation is rocking a pair of black latex pants that hugs every curve in her lower body, helping enhance her internet-famous figure. Her high-rise pants come up to above her bellybutton, sitting tightly around her waist, which showcases her hourglass physique by increasing the contrast between her slender midsection and voluptuous hips and backside.

The model teamed her incredibly sexy bottoms with a bright red crop top that goes around her neck, featuring a sparkly strap on the back that connects the top strap with the bodice.

Chavez has her right leg over the bike while the other is still on the ground. The bombshell is looking back over her right shoulder at the camera with a fierce gaze and lips parted in a seductive way.

The sultry model is wearing her long platinum blonde hair in a middle part and down as its straightened strands cascade all the way down to her lower back. Chavez is wearing a generous layer of black eyeliner on her upper lids, giving her a carefully applied cat eye, which helps the green of her irises stand out while giving her gaze extra depth. A little blush on her cheeks helps frame her face as well.

The post, which Chavez shared with her whopping 11.6 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 124,000 likes and over 1,500 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the photo-sharing social media app flocked to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and beauty while sharing their admiration for the model in a host of languages, particularly English and Chavez’s native Spanish.

“My beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Very sexy,” another fan chimed in, following the comment with a series of emojis depicting fire, hearts, and heart-eyes smileys.

“Hottie,” yet another user raved.