Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Christen Archie Around July 4 Holiday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly christen their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on or around July 4.

According to The Sun, new reports are claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning the christening on or around the holiday so that Meghan’s friends and family in America can attend the ceremony.

The timing would allow Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, as well as Meghan’s friends, Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney, to attend the celebration, Hello! magazine reported, per The Sun.

Mulroney, 39, who is reportedly Meghan’s best friend, is believed to have been chosen as one of the candidates for Archie’s godmother. The report also claimed that Williams, who might also be in the running for the role of godmother, would already be in the UK for Wimbledon, so the timing seemed good.

Earlier reports have claimed that Archie would be baptized sometime in July.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, have reportedly chosen St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the occasion. Fans of the couple will remember that this place has special meaning, as it was where the royal couple exchanged wedding vows in May of 2018. Harry and William were also christened at the chapel.

The Mirror reported that it is likely that Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will perform the christening.

The ceremony, like many other royal occasions, is steeped in strict traditions, and while Harry and Meghan have been known to sidestep some customs, it is believed they will adhere to royal rules for their son’s christening.

Archie will not get a new gown for the event but will instead will wear something special to the royal family — a replica of the silk and lace christening gown that all royal babies have worn since 1841. Queen Victoria commissioned Scottish dressmaker Janet Sutherland to make the gown for her daughter, Victoria. The gown was worn by 62 royal babies before it was retired from use, according to The Mirror. After years of use, the gown became too delicate for wear, so a replica was made in 2008 and has been used ever since.

The royal family’s special lily font, which generally holds water from the Jordan River, will be used for the occasion. The silver basin has been used in every christening since 1841. However, it was not known if Harry and Meghan will use water from the Jordan River for Archie’s christening.

Archie, born May 6, will be 2-months-old if he is christened on Independence Day weekend.