‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Confides In Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will confide in her ex-husband. She will turn to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) for some impartial advice. She doesn’t feel as if she can talk to her husband, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), because she knows that he will always side with his son.

Brooke will make a surprising move. After promising her sister, Katie Logan (Heather Tom), that she has nothing to worry about, she will open a door that should perhaps have stayed shut. Instead of turning to her sister for advice, she will turn to a man with whom she shares a complicated history. She will tell Bill her concerns about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Brooke’s motherly instincts have kicked in, and she knows that something does not add up about this young man.

Brooke will tell Bill about the role Thomas played in Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) annulment, and how he seems to use Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to spend time with her daughter. She is concerned that Thomas has become obsessed with her daughter. She doesn’t like how he seems to be controlling Hope and how he has her whole life mapped out.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill joins Brooke at Il Giardino. pic.twitter.com/BTK2eknHMW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 24, 2019

Bill will patiently listen to Brooke as she opens up, per Highlight Hollywood. Of course, he is glad that she still values his opinion. Dollar Bill will also affirm her feelings about Thomas. He agrees that Thomas can’t be trusted. They talk about Thomas’s past and how unstable he has acted before. They both believe that Brooke has cause for concern and that he should be watched.

Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also hint that trouble is brewing between Brooke and Ridge. They don’t agree about their children, and this has long been an area of friction between the two of them. Brooke feels that Liam and Hope still belong together, while Ridge likes the idea of Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hooking up again. Ridge even supports Hope and Thomas becoming a couple, especially for Douglas’s sake.

If Brooke and Ridge break up, history has shown that Brooke has a tendency to hop into bed with Bill. Will she break her sister’s heart again, or will she respect Katie’s relationship with Bill?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.