Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: It’s Time To Gang Up On ‘Nicole’

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, June 24 reveal that there will be a lot of drama to kick off the week in Salem, and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will be at the center of much of it.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) go after Nicole. Although viewers know that Nicole is actually Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in disguise, others have no clue.

So, now that Sami is back in Salem temporarily she’ll be ready to battle her old nemesis. Sami will confront the woman she believes to be Nicole over her treatment towards Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Sami and her twin brother have always been very close, and she won’t like seeing Eric completely heartbroken due to Nicole’s cold shoulder. Sami will pry like she always does and try to get Nicole to be more kind to Eric. However, since Kristen is hiding under Nicole’s face it seems unlikely that Sami’s request will resonate with her.

However, Sami won’t be the only person who notices fake Nicole’s erratic behavior. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) has already mentioned it to Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) has also made a comment about it.

Days of Our Lives viewers will see Kate take things into her own hands, as she’ll break into Nicole’s room at the Salem Inn to snoop around. Kate will likely be hoping to find something inside the room that will give her a clue about what Nicole is up to, or why she may be acting drastically different than her usual personality. If Kate can find something, it could be the first step towards Kristen being busted.

In the latest #DAYS, "Nicole" panics when she’s almost caught by Stefan. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/0OkXIBUHY8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) has been ordered to kill Ted Laurent (Giles Marini). Ted knows too much about Kristen’s plan and knows that Nicole’s daughter, Holly Jonas, is still alive.

However, Xander seemingly won’t be able to kill Ted. Instead of committing murder, the two men will bond, possibly proving that Xander really is changing his wicked ways.

In addition, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) will drop a bombshell on Eric. Rex will confirm to his brother that he and his fiance, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) are planning to get married right away. He’ll also ask Eric, a former priest, to officiate the wedding.

This will be awkward. Before Nicole came back to Salem, Eric and Sarah were planning to tell Rex that they were in love. Now, things are jumbled for Eric, who is likely too nice to decline his brother’s offer.

Fans can watch more drama by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.