American ‘Playboy’ Model Joy Corrigan Flaunts Killer Body In Biker Shorts & Sports Bra

Joy Corrigan is enjoying some sun-filled days in Miami Beach, and she is using the opportunity to engage with her Instagram fans while showing off her killer physique as she does so. On Sunday, the Playboy Playmate took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a sultry snapshot in which she puts her fit body on full display in sports attire.

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old stunner is hanging out at the 1 Hotel South Beach — as the geotag as well as the caption she included with the post indicates — while wearing a pair of black, high-rise biker shorts that come up to her bellybutton and hug her curves in a way that helps accentuate the model’s derriere. She is posing with her side to the camera, which further enhances her posterior, putting it front and center. According to the tag she included with her post, the shorts she is rocking are from Alo Yoga, whose logo is also visible toward the bottom hemline, a brand the model often promotes on her Instagram feed.

The stunner teamed her biker shorts with a lilac sports bra boasting thin straps that go around her neck, giving her support while showing off her cleavage. Completing her workout look, she is wearing a black fanny-pack around her shoulders and a pair of brown shades to protect her eyes from the glaring Florida sun.

Corrigan is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part and tied back into a low ponytail that gives her a casual and relaxed vibe, suggesting she might be going on a bike ride.

The post, which Corrigan shared with her 668,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,300 likes and over 150 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Massachusetts native took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to strike up a conversation about the sustainability-forward hotel she is promoting via her caption.

“I love that! More places should be doing it too,” one fan chimed in.

“Omg I love one hotels!! They are so much more progressive than anywhere else I’ve stayed with no single use plastics and other awesome eco-friendly things you won’t find elsewhere. The best way to reduce my carbon footprint when I travel is to stay there,” another user raved.

“Looking gorgeous,” a third fan added.