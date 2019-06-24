Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Gorgeous New Bedroom Photo

Kate Beckinsale continues to wow her followers on social media.

On Monday morning, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a sexy photo of herself lying in bed, and had her fans laughing with the hilarious caption about the strange things she thinks about while in the bedroom.

In the sexy snapshot, Kate Beckinsale offers fans a closeup look at her gorgeous face. The Underworld star has a white sheet wrapped around her chest and shows off some skin as well as her toned arms in the process.

Kate’s long, brown hair is seen parted to the side and styled in loose curls which fall around around her face and down her shoulders. She also dons a full face of makeup in the picture, which may have been from the night before.

Beckinsale sports darkened eyebrows and thick lashes. However, her eyeliner is a bit smudged, possibly from lying in bed. She also wears a bright pink blush on her cheeks and a hot pink color on her lips while adding a shimmering glow to her face.

Many of Kate’s followers commented on the photo, praising her for her funny caption and her gorgeous good looks, even while lying in bed on a Monday morning.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate Beckinsale was recently spotted showing off her tiny waist and toned abs in some sexy workout clothes.

Her impressive figure can likely be attributed to her diet and workout regimen, which she’s spoken out about in the past.

Beckinsale previously admitted that she didn’t like working out to begin with, but it quickly became an important part of her life.

Loading...

“Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant. I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, b**** about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave,” the actress told Shape Magazine back in 2017.

Kate also revealed that she had to leave her vegetarian lifestyle behind due to issues with fatigue.

“I was a vegetarian for a really long time because I am incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbor, I didn’t have enough energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said ‘You’ve got to start eating chicken and fish.’ So I did, and that helped me,” Beckinsale admitted during the interview.

Fans can see more of Kate Beckinsale by following the actress on social media.