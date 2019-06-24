Bombshell Cindy Kimberly Leaves Little To Be Desired, Going Braless In Silky Lingerie

Cindy Kimberly is almost baring it on for the camera in her latest sultry photo.

As fans of the model know, Kimberly has gained an impressive following of over 5 million on Instagram alone all thanks to the fact that Justin Bieber asked who she was a few years ago, causing social media to go into a frenzy and eventually locate the model. Since then, the 20-year-old has flooded her Instagram page with a number of fashion-forward photos as well as plenty of NSFW snaps as well, and one thing is for sure, fans cannot get enough of her.

In the most recent photo posted to her page, the black-haired beauty stands with a white wall and leafy plant just behind her, striking a pose for the camera. Cindy leaves very little to the imagination in a silky ivory-colored nightgown that ties in the middle, showing off plenty of cleavage to fans. Also on display is the beauty’s toned tummy, which can be seen where the nightgown separates.

She wears her long, dark locks down and curled along with a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and gloss. In the second image in the double-photo update, Kimberly gives fans a better look at her full outfit as she leans her head back and runs her hands through her hair. This time, fans are treated to a view of her toned legs while she rocks a pair of matching silk booty shorts.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the model a ton of attention with over 740,000 likes in addition to 3,300-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Cindy know that they’re huge fans while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her picture-perfect figure.

“Omg most beautiful person in the world,” one Instagram user commented.

“So beautiful and classy,” another user gushed.

“Sis looking hella good,” one more fan chimed in.

And silk has seemed to be her choice of fabric in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr shared last week, Kimberly struck another sexy pose, this time leaning against a railing with the ocean just at her back. The 20-year-old looks both fashionable and sexy in a tiny black tank top that she nearly pops out of. The outfit also shows off a glimpse of Cindy’s taut tummy while she pairs the look with silk booty shorts and a matching ivory shirt with a flower pattern on it.

Like her most recent photo, this one earned the bombshell plenty of attention, amassing over 576,000 likes.