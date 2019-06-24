Carrie Underwood’s Sizzling Post-Baby Legs Dominate Instagram: ‘Thick Thighs Save Lives’

Carrie Underwood seems to be getting more comments on her legs than her world-famous voice. The American Idol winner’s current tour is sending Instagram plenty of performance pictures – in the comments sections of each image, a pattern is forming. Quite simply, Instagram’s mindset seems dominated by this mother of two’s super-toned pins.

On June 23, Carrie updated her Instagram. The 36-year-old sent her fans a photo taken on stage. Carrie was photographed walking forward as she belted out one of her songs. Her earthy-toned outfit came a little racier than usual – while recent looks have seen the star don long-sleeved dresses, yesterday’s ensemble came sleeveless. It also came daringly short. A loose over-skirt in sheer purples added stylish flourishes, but it wasn’t hiding this new mother’s legs.

Carrie gave birth to her second son Jacob in January.

Echoing comments made in recent updates, fans honed right in on the singer’s built and rock-hard legs.

“Hey carrie, can I have your legs?” one fan asked.

“And legs!! Stunning momma!” was another comment.

One fan managed to sum up their thoughts on both Carrie’s outfit and her legs in one comment.

“What a dress. What a thigh. Thick thighs save lives.”

Countless other comments praised this fitness enthusiast for her super-shapely legs. “Goals” were mentioned, although replies weren’t exclusively about this Oklahoma native’s physique. Many fans referred to Carrie’s iconic status and voice.

Today’s report comes just one day after the platform likewise seemed obsessed with Carrie’s legs. An update made yesterday (seen below) came with a similar batch of comments, per The Inquisitr. The singer does not appear to have responded to the remarks – that said, this hugely popular and busy superstar likely doesn’t have the time for individual replies.

Carrie’s post-baby body remains a hot topic. The blonde’s status as a mother of two may peg her as a motherhood icon, but her fitness-centric Instagram updates likewise place her as fitspo material. With what appears to be a balanced approach to continuing her workouts after giving birth, Carrie sends fans her gym activities via her social media.

Carrie joins other celebrities who regularly find themselves praised for looking sensational as new mothers. The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams has received compliments on her post-baby body. Following the 2018 arrival of her daughter Stormi Webster, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner experienced similar.

