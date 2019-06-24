Roseanne Barr To Headline Comedy Tour With This Banned Comedian

Former Roseanne star Roseanne Barr is heading on tour with a comedian who was so controversial during the 1990’s that he was banned from MTV for life due to his material.

Barr will headline the “Mr. and Mrs. America Tour” alongside comedian and actor Andrew Dice Clay, who recently starred alongside Lady Gaga in the Academy-Award winning film A Star is Born. The first comedian to ever sell out New York’s iconic concert and sports venue Madison Square Garden, Clay has always been one to push the envelope with his material. Who better to push alongside him than the equally controversial Barr, his friend of more than 30 years?

Fox News reported that the tour, according to Clay, is inspired by a national obsession with political discourse and his claims of policing comedians’ language.

“She’s a comic because she’s wacky. I’ve known her since we were kids,” Clay said of Barr in a statement to Fox News. “When people ask about what she said, I say, ‘She’s a comic!’ We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America!”

“America really needs to lighten up and not worry about the words comedians use because it’s all we have. There’s clean stuff and there’s street stuff. I’m a street guy because I tell it like it is,” Clay explained of his controversial jokes.

Just this past March, Clay asked Barr to come up on stage with him during a performance at The Laugh Factory in Las Vegas, where she received a standing ovation. Clay claimed the pals are excited to be working together because they don’t “give a s**t” about what anyone thinks about them.

Barr continues to make headlines over one year after the fallout surrounding a tweet where she compared the former White House Adviser to President Obama, Valerie Jarrett, to an ape. The comedienne claimed her statement was a side effect from the drug Ambien, but the damage was done to her career. The reboot of her series Roseanne, which debuted to blockbuster ratings, was quickly canceled and Barr was fired from the show which bore her name.

The series was retooled, the character of Roseanne was killed off and the show was renamed The Conners. The original cast, which included Sara Gilbert, Johnny Galecki, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Laurie Metcalf, and Michael Fishman, remained with the series for its first season.

The Conners will debut their second season this fall on ABC. It will continue its look at the issues of parenthood, financial issues, divorce, dating, aging and LGBTQ rights in its second season, much as the show did in its first.