Kristin Cavallari Rocks White Knit Bikini In Sweet New Selfie With Shirtless Jay Cutler Ahead Of ‘The Hills’

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler had a Sunday Funday this past weekend.

As fans of The Hills star know, Cavallari is no stranger to posting photos with her hubby, former NFL star Jay Cutler. When the two are not vacationing together, they are spending time at their home in Nashville and one thing is for sure, they always appear to be having a good time together. In the most recent image shared with her 3.7 million-plus followers, Cavallari cozies up to her husband for a sweet photo.

It appears as though Kristin was the mastermind behind the image, snapping the photo while leaning her head into her husband’s. Kristin is all smiles for the shot, appearing to be makeup-free and covering most of her face with a pair of reflective pink sunglasses. She wears her short, blonde tresses up in a top-knot and shows off a hint of her gorgeous figure in a white knit bikini with a gold ring in the middle.

The reality star appears to be sitting on a raft in the snapshot and her hubby is just behind her, standing in the water. In the post, Jay goes shirtless and shows off his tan body for the camera. The former NFL star rocks a big smile in the shot while also sporting a little bit of scruff on his face. Since the post went live, it’s earned rave reviews from Cavallari’s fans with over 202,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to let the couple know how amazing they look while countless others commented on the fact that The Hills: New Beginnings is premiering tonight despite the fact that Cavallari, unfortunately, would not be appearing in the series again.

“Love you & Jay!! Cutest & hottest couple!!” one follower wrote with a series of emoji.

“The most Beautiful Couple. God Bless you both,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“Y’all are way too cute,” one more user wrote.

As fans know, Kristin opted out of The Hills: New Beginnings just like former co-stars Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Bosworth and the other ladies were asked to join the cast but they all decided not to return to the popular series. Lo called her time on the series “an interesting experience” that gave her a great platform and following on social media but said that she has no interest in “going down that rabbit hole” again.

The Hills: New Beginnings is scheduled to premiere tonight, June 24, on MTV.