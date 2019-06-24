Madonna Snags Her Ninth No. 1 Album With ‘Madame X’

Popstar Madonna’s latest album, Madame X, has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, reported CNN. It was revealed that the “La Isla Bonita” singer earned 95,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the first week of the album’s release and that at least 90,000 of them were in album sales.

Madonna is now celebrating her ninth studio album reaching the No. 1 spot over the course of her career. The first album to hit the top of the charts was her 1984 hit album, Like A Virgin. The albums to follow in Like A Virgin‘s footsteps were True Blue (1986), Like a Prayer (1989), Music (2000), American Life (2003), Confessions on a Dance Floor (2005), Hard Candy(2008), and MDNA (2012).

Madame X was released by Interscope Records on June 14. The singles “Medellin,” “I Rise,” “Future,” “Dark Ballet,” and “Crave” were released prior to the entire album’s release.

Recently, The New York Times wrote a profile on the singer titled “Madonna At Sixty,” wrote CNN. The “Like A Prayer” artist was less than pleased with the article’s depiction of her and took to Instagram to voice her thoughts.

“The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN!”

The superstar continued on to say that the article made her feel “raped,” and then added that she was allowed to use that analogy since she had been raped at the age of 19. She then accused the New York Times of being one of the founding fathers of the patriarchy, writing that she will never stop fighting to eradicate the patriarchy.

Loading...

“And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it.”

The New York Times has not commented on Madonna’s criticism, but reporter Vanessa Grigoriadis explained why she broached the topic of the singer’s age in the article. Grigoriadis said that she didn’t want to ask her anything as personal as menopause but since she had followed the singer for so long, she wanted to talk about where she would be going next in realistic terms.

The reporter added that she admired Madonna for shaking off prejudice about being an older woman and remaining “creative, provocative and sexual over 60.”