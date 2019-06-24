Porsha Williams’ Baby Bling Pic Slammed, ‘It’s A Choking Hazard’

Porsha Williams has been making major headlines for her recent breakup – last week, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star called it quits with fiancé Dennis McKinley after just eight months, per Page Six.

This 38-year-old mother now appears to be facing some backlash. A June 23 update made to baby Pilar Jhena’s Instagram account has launched controversy and concern – some users seem to be questioning the safety of the sparkly bling being showed off.

Porsha’s picture was a close-up image that showed her 3-month-old daughter’s arm sporting a very glamorous-looking bracelet. The silver bangle came adorned with a charm – while a rectangular decoration came fixed to the bracelet, a diamanté pacifier was attached via a loop. Porsha took to her caption to describe the gift.

“My first charm bracelet! Thank you Daddy! Love you papa #Happy3Months,” she wrote.

Fan comments poured in. While many complimented Pilar’s luxurious new bling, others honed in on possible safety issues. One user voiced their concern in a comment.

“Those charms are a choking hazard should they come loose. I wouldn’t let her wear that.”

The opinion seemed echoed by a separate individual, although they appeared to have honed in on other aspects of the snap.

“@porsha4real your baby is adorable, her little bracelet is cute. But please be mindful and take of [sic] her bibs of her neck while she’s sleeping, it’s a choking hazard”

The concerns for Pilar’s safety manifested amid comments from fans who found the look adorable. One fan wrote that the bracelet was “not safe.” They warned Porsha to take care, before stating that Pilar should wait until she’s older to wear the item.

Interestingly, virtually no comments were left regarding Porsha’s recent breakup headlines. As fans will know, the star’s engagement to 42-year-old McKinley came plagued with rumors of infidelity – Dennis has shut them down. Nonetheless, Porsha began to be spotted without her engagement ring earlier this month. She also unfollowed Dennis on Instagram. Dennis did leave his former bride-to-be a comment for her 38th birthday following the split.

Pilar’s recent gift from her father suggests that Dennis is prepared to remain in his daughter’s life. Porsha likely didn’t prepare herself for any backlash when posting the picture – this mother is known for her devoted attitude. Sadly, in the world of celebrity motherhood, the tiniest detail can cause a storm.

Fans wishing to see more of Porsha should follow her Instagram. Those extra keen to see Pilar’s progress should subscribe to this popular baby’s Instagram – Pilar already has 177,000 followers.