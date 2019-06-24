Jamie Lynn Spears Is One Hot Mama In Sexy Leopard-Print Bikini

Jamie Lynn Spears is smoking in her latest Instagram update.

Just like her big sister, Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in front of the camera. The 28-year-old is the proud mother of her two kids – Maddie and Ivey – and she loves to share photos of herself and the girls on her Instagram page. In the most recent snapshot that was shared for her legion of followers, Jamie Lynn poses with her two daughters by the ocean.

In the sexy new photo, Spears leaves little to be desired in a tiny little mismatched bikini. The leopard print bottoms of the suit do a great job of showing off the mother of two’s amazingly toned and tanned legs. The top of the suit is light brown, with Jamie Lynn also showing off her toned and tanned abs to fans in the beachside photo. The beauty appears to be makeup-free in the shot, wearing a dark-colored baseball cap to shield her eyes from the sun.

The 28-year-old holds little Ivey in her hands as the toddler sports a pair of little pigtails and an adorable purple swimsuit with a flower pattern. Eleven-year-old Maddie proudly stands next to her mother while sporting the same patterned bikini as her little sister. She is all smiles for the photo, and it’s hard to believe how grown-up she already looks. Just behind the three girls is a beautiful, blue ocean wave breaking.

Since the photo went live on her account, she’s earned a lot of attention with over 39,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Jamie Lynn know how amazing her body looks in the photo while countless others said that they can’t believe how big the two girls are getting. Of course, a few others sent their well-wishes since Jamie Lynn told fans that she was sick with a virus.

“Great photo! Two beautiful mother and daughters,” one follower commented with a series of heart emoji.

“Looking fantastic as usual guys Mary dargan eat your heart out,” another user gushed.

“You look so amazing!” another Instagram user chimed in.

As fans know, Jamie Lynn’s big sister Britney has been making headlines a lot lately after checking into a facility to seek help for her mental health. Not only that, but Spears is also in the middle of some conservatorship drama, and fans have been commenting on the situation of some of Jamie Lynn’s photos. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the singer was slammed by one fan for taking money from her sister, but once Jamie Lynn caught wind of the comment, she clapped right back.

“Haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister. that is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it. I would not spend money I did not earn,” she wrote.

It definitely seems like Jamie Lynn has a good head on her shoulders.