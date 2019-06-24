Russian Bombshell Helga Lovekaty Heats Up Instagram With Braless Photo

Helga Lovekaty is no stranger to causing heatwaves around Instagram with her racy photos, which will come as no surprise to those who are familiar with the Russian model and actress. That is exactly what the 27-year-old bombshell did over the weekend when she took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a sizzling snapshot. The photo featured her in a figure-hugging semi-sheer dress that leaves very little to the imagination, sending her millions of followers into a frenzy.

In the photo in question, the brunette beauty is standing against a dark backdrop as she rocks a white dress that boasts a halter neckline and two thin straps that go around her neck. The bodice of the piece wraps around the model’s torso, hugging every curve in her body and helping accentuate her slender waist while enhancing her full, wide hips. The piece also highlights the muscles in Lovekaty’s stomach, showing off her toned abs. The camera captures Lovekaty from her shins up, showing that the dress extends at least to the lower portion of her legs.

In the first of the two photos she shared, the model is posing with her body facing the viewer as she has her arms resting casually on her side. She has one leg slightly in front of the other in a way that further accentuates her hourglass physique.

The second photo is similar to the first one, but in this shot, the model is sending her gaze downward as she playfully grabs a strand of her hair to the side. The model is wearing her long raven hair in a slight side part and loose as it cascades onto her back, reaching all the way down to her derriere. Lovekaty is wearing a little black eyeliner and some shadow, which further intensifies her gaze.

The post, which the model shared with her almost 4 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 80,000 likes and more than 665 comments within just a couple of days of having been posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Russian stunner flocked to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Any job worth doing is worth doing right. You do your job well!” one user wrote, referencing her caption.

“Maybe just a job for you, but a moment of beauty each day for me!” another one chimed in.

In addition to modeling, Lovekaty has also dabbled in acting, having starred in the 2015 film Hardcore Henry, as The Sun previously pointed out. The model also made headlines last year when she was briefly linked to Colombian soccer star James Rodriguez.