Jenelle Evans Shares Video Of Her Property: ‘Chickens Everywhere’

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, are currently in a court battle to regain custody of their kids. Over the weekend, though, the former Teen Mom 2 star posted a video to her Instagram Stories that showed her and her husband tending to the chickens on their property. According to a report from Us Weekly, Jenelle captioned the video “chickens everywhere.”

In the video, David asks the birds, “What do you think about getting some food?” The video shows over a dozen chickens on the property, as well as two ducks.

Currently, Jenelle and David do not have custody of their kids. The children were removed from their care last month after David reportedly shot Jenelle’s pet French bulldog, Nugget. Jenelle’s son Kaiser, who she shares with Nathan Griffith, is currently in the care of his father. Jenelle’s daughter Ensley, who she shares with her husband, is currently in the care of Jenelle’s mother Barbara. Barbara also has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace. David’s daughter was also living with the couple, but after being removed from the home, she was placed in the care of her maternal grandmother.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple were recently spotted in Washington, D.C., for a meeting. Reportedly, Jenelle was meeting with potential distributors for her makeup line. In recent weeks, Jenelle has talked about the launch of her makeup line, which is set to roll out in September. She explained that there will be a private launch party for the products in July.

After the dog incident, Jenelle was let go from the hit reality show Teen Mom 2. Jenelle had shared her story on the show for nearly a decade. However, she will not appear on the new season, and Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant has been revealed as her replacement. Jade appeared on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast Coffee Convos that Kail co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley, where it was revealed that Jade would be joining the cast of the show.

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Jade opened up about being asked to join the show and admitted that she was “blindsided” by the offer.

After the dog incident, Teen Mom fans reportedly flooded phone lines at the animal shelter in Columbus County. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the animal shelter reportedly received upwards of 5,000 phone calls about the incident.

Jenelle and her husband will reportedly be in court later this month for their ongoing custody battle.