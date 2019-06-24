Lady Gaga Displays Cleavage & Killer Abs, Goes Hell For Leather In Yoga Wear

Lady Gaga’s latest public appearance has been turning heads. The “Bad Romance” singer kicked off the week with a racy look of leathers and yoga pants as photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the 33-year-old rocking her signature offbeat style.

On June 24, Gaga was spotted in New York City. Skintight yoga pants in blacks seemed fitting for the morning outing, but this icon seemed out to up the ante. Gaga had paired her athleisurewear lowers with a tiny, semi-sheer sports bra with netting details. While it mostly came covered by the star’s metal-studded leather jacket, it was sending out her rock-hard physique. The A Star Is Born actress’s ripped abs were on full display as was a fair amount of cleavage. The ensemble came paired with black leather booties adorned with buckles and studs. Statement black shades further complemented the color scheme. Gaga had, however, opted for bold blonde hair in a high ponytail.

The Daily Mail reports the singer to have been on her way to the Big Apple’s Apollo Theater.

Outfits made of meat may have made headlines for this outspoken star back in the day, but recent talk has been all about her on-screen chemistry with A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper. With Cooper recently split from his girlfriend Irina Shayk, rumors of a possible spark between Gaga and the actor have been rife.

A Star Is Born may date back to last year, but the co-stars’ recent Oscars performance rekindled rumors for these two. As The Metro reports today, the 44-year-old Hollywood star could be reuniting with the singer for a “secret” performance at U.K. music festival Glastonbury.

British radio DJ Edith Bowman appeared to have some news for viewers of her Sunday Brunch show yesterday.

“I may know one [surprise act], I can’t possibly say,” Edith said.

She then mentioned Cooper and Gaga.

Loading...

“On my podcast I had Bradley Cooper talking about A Star is Born, and when I spoke to him I was like ‘I just want to see you guys do a gig, you know play it live.’ He was like, ‘Well, we have been talking to Nick (Dewey) and Emily Eavis about it, we’d do the Park Stage’ and I said ‘That would be amazing! Bradley Cooper and Gaga doing the Park Stage.'”

Gaga’s outing today was a solo one. While this megastar’s activities are being closely monitored as both she and Cooper are single, her headline-making body is up there with them.