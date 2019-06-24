Farrah Fawcett’s Last Words Before Her Tragic Death Are Haunting

A close friend of late actress Farrah Fawcett has revealed her haunting last words, with mere days before the 10th anniversary of her tragic death on June 25, 2009. In the new issue of People Magazine, a longtime friend of the Charlie’s Angels star revealed that per her late friend’s personality, she was more concerned about someone other than herself during her last moments.

Apparently, Fawcett only had one person on her mind at the time of her death — her only son, Redmond O’Neal.

“She was saying his name, ‘Redmond,'” revealed the actress’ longtime friend Mela Murphy to People Magazine. She was known to be with Fawcett at St. John’s Health Center in Los Angeles as the actress spoke her final words.

“That was the last thing she said,” she heartbreakingly revealed of Fawcett calling out for her son.

The actress, who died of anal cancer, was always concerned about the son she shared with actor and longtime love Ryan O’Neal. She was worried about Redmond, who had emotional troubles and had battled drug addiction for years.

People Magazine reported that at the time of his mother’s death, Redmond was in prison on drug charges. Murphy said she told her friend that she would always look after Fawcett’s beloved son.

“I told her I’d take care of him, that I’ll always be there for him,” said Murphy to People. “I said, ‘You can go now.’ It was just a few hours before she died.”

Fawcett wanted to chronicle each moment of her battle against the disease that would eventually end her life. She bared her soul and the grueling treatments she endured in the documentary Farrah’s Story, which the actress co-produced with her close friend Alana Stewart, the former wife of singer Rod Stewart.

Two years before her death, the former poster pin-up launched The Farrah Fawcett Foundation, which funds HPV-related cancer research, prevention, and education, and provides patient assistance for those in need, reported People Magazine.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the actress — who is best known for her iconic hair, gorgeous smile and a poster that became a marker of the 1970s — never intended to be known as a pinup girl. ABC News aired a documentary titled This is Farrah Fawcett on May 23, where the real story behind the classic swimsuit poster was revealed. While many might believe it was a carefully orchestrated plot to shoot the most famous photo in history, Fawcett and photographer Bruce McBroom actually grabbed items from around her home and his truck to make up the setting for the photo.

“I guess the fact that it was a one-piece bathing suit, and I was happy — I wasn’t in a sexy pose like Brigitte Bardot. I mean, certainly, it’s sexy because that’s my figure, and my nipples were showing,” Fawcett once said to Barbara Walters in an interview.

Radar Online recently reported that Redmond told Murphy, who is his godmother, that he wants to go to a rehabilitation facility instead of sitting in jail and awaiting his sentence. The news outlet reported that Redmond has been charged with attempted murder and other felony charges in Los Angeles, where he allegedly attacked and critically injured at least two people.