‘AGT’ Judge Gabrielle Union Shares Hilarious Video Of 7-Month-Old Daughter’s Angry Growl

Gabrielle's 'Shady Baby' is at it again.

Gabrielle Union is taking to Instagram to share a hilarious clip of her baby girl getting pretty upset during a playdate. The video posted to the America’s Got Talent judge’s account on June 23 showed her 7-month-old daughter Kaavia James giving the world a glimpse at her mean side as she hilariously growled at a little boy during a playdate.

The funny video, which has been viewed more than 1.1 million times in the first 14 hours since Union posted it to her account, showed adorable baby Kaavia being held while playing with another young friend, only she doesn’t seem to be too pleased.

Gabrielle and husband Dwyane Wade’s baby girl let out multiple low-toned growls as they played together, even reaching out to try and get a hold of the little boy while making it pretty clear that she wasn’t exactly having a whole lot of fun on her playdate.

The Being Mary Jane actress – who often jokingly refers to Kaavia as “Shady Baby” on her Instagram account because of her regularly unimpressed and pretty mean looking facial reactions – posted the video to her account while joking in the caption about her daughter’s seeming disapproval of boys as she teased they were having a “#PlaydateShowdown.”

Thousands of fans commented on the funny moment between the twosome in the comments section of the star’s latest social media upload.

“This is the cutest! She was really trying to communicate to him…. it may not have came out the way she would have liked… even may have scared him away a bit,” one fan wrote. “But hey she tried and she’s cute.”

“She’s saying.. ‘I dare you to touch it,'” another joked in the comments of Gabrielle’s post.

A third wrote after seeing the clip, “Hilarious! That sound is crazy! Too funny.”

The latest glimpse at little Kaavia’s antics come shortly after the America’s Got Talent newbie posted an adorable family selfie that showed herself, Shady Baby, and her husband all cuddling up in bed together.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the trio got in a little nap time together in the selfie snapped by Dwyane while Kaavia, who has her very own Instagram page, slept in between her parents.

Union previously opened up about the jokey nickname she’s given her daughter, admitting in a past interview that she thinks Kaavia’s shady attitude is all her.

“She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me,” Gabrielle told People back in February.