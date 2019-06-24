Tristan Thompson Reportedly Had ‘No Plans’ To Watch ‘KUWTK’ Finale Because It Didn’t ‘Concern Him’

The Season 16 finale of the reality show unpacked Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods earlier this year.

Tristan Thompson was carefree as the dramatic finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday evening aired out his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. A source recently told Hollywood Life that the NBA star had zero intentions of watching Khloe Kardashian react to the news for a second time on the reality series. In fact, Tristan reportedly never watched his ex-girlfriend’s family’s show at all.

As fans know, Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloe with Jordyn — formerly Kylie Jenner’s best friend — back in February. The scandal shook the Kardashian-Jenner family to the core — Khloe and Tristan split, leaving Khloe to act as a single mother to their 1-year-old daughter, True; Jordyn and Kylie stopped speaking, and Jordyn was excommunicated from the Kardashian-Jenner clan as a whole. Sunday evening’s episode of the family’s reality show gave a glimpse of the scandal from their perspectives.

Although there was no telling what the episode would reveal, Tristan reportedly wasn’t worried at all, a source close to his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, told the publication.

“Tristan had no plans to watch KUWTK at all,” the source revealed. “He never has watched it [before] and doesn’t see why he would have started now. He really could care less about the show. It doesn’t concern him whatsoever.”

Jordyn, on the other hand, reportedly wanted to tune in out of curiosity. A second source told HL that the 21-year-old model is feeling “more emotional and remorseful” than Tristan.

“She still feels terrible and is sad to not have Kylie in her life,” the source said. “She misses Kylie and the girls – they were family to her.”

The June 23 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians saw both Khloe and Kylie angrily venting about the scandal. Kylie revealed that she told a crying Jordyn over the phone that she is “scared” now of what other betrayals her former friend could be capable of. Meanwhile, Khloe expressed disappointment and shock at Jordyn’s actions. She could have expected this from Tristan, who has cheated on her once before, but not from Jordyn.

“I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was,” Khloe said, per TooFab.

Khloe later revealed that, when Tristan did finally contact her after the scandal, he was allegedly threatening to commit suicide. The Cleveland Cavalier then allegedly insisted to his friends that he was “good.”

The drama isn’t quite over yet, though. Part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 16 finale will air on Sunday, June 30, at 9 p.m. on E!.