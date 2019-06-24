Chanel West Coast Busts Out Of Skimpy Purple Bikini In Miami To Celebrate Pride Month

Chanel West Coast hit Miami up in style this past week.

As fans of the Ridiculousness star know, West Coast is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure to fans on social media. Over the past few days, the singer has been promoting the music video for her hit song “Old Fashioned” where she can be seen in a number of sexy outfits in the video, including a sequined cow-print bikini. This past week, the 30-year-old appears to have jetted off to Miami where she celebrated Pride Month with a few close friends.

In the most recent snapshot posted for her 3 million-plus followers, West Coast poses on the beach while surrounded by pals. The singer stands toward the center of the image, showing off her flawless figure in a tiny, purple bikini that leaves little to the imagination of her followers. On top, Chanel puts on a busty display, nearly popping out of the tiny little suit. The ruffled bottoms also leave little to be desired, going well up her thigh and showing off her toned legs for the camera.

The reality star’s taut tummy is also on display in the photo and like she normally does, Chanel rocks a different hairstyle by wearing her long, blonde tresses down with streaks of blue dye. She completes her look with a pair of sunglasses and a multicolored umbrella can be seen just behind her. And the model’s friends look just as good as she does with her two girlfriends in bikinis and sunglasses while the two male friends rock tiny white speedos.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Chanel a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 36,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some followers commented on the post to wish West Coast a happy Pride Month while countless others felt the need to chime in on her amazing bikini body.

“Is it just me.. Or is getting hot in here,” one fan asked on the post.

“CWC…. WOW GIRL, the less clothes you wear, the better you look,” another follower commented with a heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“You’re so beautiful,” one more Instagrammer gushed.

As previously mentioned, Chanel has been promoting her new track “Old Fashioned a lot as of late. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the singer showed off her killer figure in a sequined, cow-print bikini that left little to the imagination with the model nearly baring her booty to the camera. She paired the outfit with matching cow-patterned boots as well as a pair of blue chaps. To complete the look, West Coast wore her dark tresses down and curled along with a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and red lipstick.

No matter what she wears, Chanel always looks incredible.