Catelynn Lowell Shares Sweet Video Of Baby Vaeda Eating And Reveals What Vegetable She Loves

Catelynn Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra welcomed their newborn daughter Vaeda back in February. Now 4-months-old, the couple’s daughter is eating baby food. The Teen Mom OG star shared a sweet new Instagram video of her baby girl eating some baby food on Sunday and the proud mom revealed that her daughter loves green beans.

In the video, Vaeda is wearing a pink bib and her mouth and nose are covered in pureed green beans as she takes bites of the baby food from a blue spoon. She takes several bites of the food from her mom and it is clear she is loving the green beans being fed to her.

It’s hard to believe that the couple’s youngest daughter is already 4-months-old. The two also have a 4-year-old daughter, Novalee, at home. While Cate was sharing a video of Vaeda, Tyler shared a sweet photo of Nova to his Instagram. In the photo, Nova’s back is turned towards the camera as she stares out over a fenced-in field.

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, fans were introduced to baby Vaeda. Video of the couple heading to the hospital was shown, as well as the couple welcoming their daughter home.

On the last season of Teen Mom OG, fans watched as Catelynn and Tyler decided to live apart while they worked on themselves. Of course, some wondered if that meant the two would end up divorcing, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple’s separation was “blown out of proportion.”

Catelynn admitted that when the couple announced they were doing a trial separation, many assumed that the long-time couple would simply divorce. Although the couple was living apart during the separation, Catelynn revealed that the two saw each other nearly every day. The time apart actually helped the couple grow stronger in their relationship, and the two are living together again.

Both Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the couple struggled with whether to raise their baby or to place her for adoption. In the end, the young couple made the difficult decision to place their daughter for adoption. Cameras continued to follow the couple for Teen Mom OG and the two have been sharing their story on the hit reality show for a decade now.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.