Julianne Hough’s Husband Brooks ‘Can’t Wait’ For Her To Become A Mom After IVF Reveal

America’s Got Talent judge Julianne Hough was honored by husband Brooks Laich in a new interview when he said he “can’t wait” for his wife to become a mother after revealing they are going through the process of in-vitro fertilization in order to conceive their own children.

Us Weekly reported Laich stated of his spouse of two years, “The way she looks after our dogs, she treats them like her own babies. She cares, she deeply cares, I know that she would be involved heavily in promoting the identity of a child and who they want to be in the world and how they want to show up in the world and supporting their goals and dreams.”

He then explained he is encouraged by the way Hough is such a nurturing presence in their own marriage and to those in her immediate family, including dance pro brother Derek and sisters Katherine, Marabeth, and Sharee.

Us Weekly reported that former hockey pro Laich revealed the personal decision of the couple’s choice to undergo IVF while promoting the podcast he co-hosts with singer Gavin DeGraw called How Men Think. He noted that the couple has always wanted children and are using IVF as a way to increase their odds of conception. He revealed this deeply personal decision in a very public way as a way to destigmatize the process.

The Mayo Clinic explained the process on its official website. In-vitro fertilization is a process by which mature eggs are retrieved from a woman’s ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab. The fertilized embryo or embryos are transferred to a uterus. One full cycle of IVF takes about three weeks.

There are several reasons why IVF is used as a way to help assist a pregnancy. The Mayo Clinic reported that some factors for a couple exploring this process would be due to fallopian tube damage or blockage, ovulation disorders, endometriosis, impaired sperm production, unexplained infertility, or a genetic disorder. It was not revealed by the couple as to why they were exploring this option of conception.

Loading...

Julianne Hough continues to keep her followers updated on her day-to-day life as a judge on America’s Got Talent. The Hough siblings rose to fame as professional dancers on the ABC competition series Dancing with the Stars where Julianne was a two-time mirrorball winner alongside Olympic gold medal winner Apolo Anton Ohno and Indy race champion Helio Castroneves. She also earned two Emmy nominations in 2008 and 2009 for her choreography on the series. Brother Derek is a six-time mirrorball winner, holding the professional record on the series.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.