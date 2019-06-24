Kim Kardashian Flaunts Lean Legs In Super Short Newspaper Skirt On Instagram

Kim Kardashian can make just about anything look fashionable, which she proved on Monday morning with her latest Instagram post. The reality star took to the social media site to share a photo of herself wearing a unique article of clothing — a newspaper skirt.

The first photo in the double post on Kardashian’s Instagram feed showed the mother of four sitting on her bathroom counter wearing a semi-sheer, white tank top that put her lean, tan arms on full display. She paired the top with a black-and-white newspaper-print wrap skirt that opened up with a dangerously high slit at the center of her waist. The skirt fell down longer at the back, framing her toned thighs and long legs. As Kardashian crossed her legs, fans could catch a glimpse of a pink, silk slip underneath the wrap skirt. The KKW Beauty founder finished off the look with a pair of simple heeled flip-flops.

Kardashian’s black hair was styled in a short bob as she sported natural-looking makeup. She gave an expressionless look at the camera with her eyes wide.

The second photo in the post saw Kardashian wearing the same outfit, but perching on a staircase. She extended her legs and kept her arms at her sides as she gave the camera a playful kissing face.

The “extra” photo, as she called it in her caption, garnered over 220,000 likes within 20 minutes of going live on the photo-sharing app. In the comments, fans praised Kardashian for sharing such a bold and unique look.

“Kanye West You are Lucky Brother,” one fan wrote, referencing Kardashian’s rapper husband.

“Nobody: Kim: okay so today im going to make newspaper a trend,” another joked.

A few newspaper-related puns came in, such as, “I wanna read alllllll about it.”

“Breaking news,” another comment read.

While Kardashian is no stranger to unique articles of clothing, Monday’s Instagram look was a bit different than the reality star’s typical neon, metallic, or sparkling outfits. Kardashian had already broken her own fashion barriers earlier in the weekend as well with another Instagram look. On Sunday, she was photographed wearing an oversized sweatshirt that read “Holy Spirit” across the bottom, presumably from her husband’s new line of merchandise for his Sunday church services.

She paired the cozy top with metallic purple leggings and gray Yeezy sandals, also from West’s clothing line.

Once again, Kardashian has proven that fashion is anything she wants it to be.