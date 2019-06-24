‘Fuller House’ Star Andrea Barber Bares Her Soul With ‘Honest And Raw’ Memoir About Life After Child Stardom

The sitcom star gets serious about anxiety, depression, and mental health as she opens up about her life.

Fuller House star Andrea Barber is opening up about the aftermath of her life as a child star. The actress, who played Kimmy Gibbler on ABC’s Full House from 1987 to 1995 and again on Netflix’s Fuller House reboot, has penned her memoir, titled Full Circle: From Hollywood to Real Life and Back Again. In the book, Barber writes about motherhood, her divorce, and mental health issues in the years following the end of Full House in 1995 and picks up with her return on the Netflix comedy three decades later, People reports.

Barber told People that the tell-all is her “soul laid bare,” and she teased that the “honest and raw” book will include things that she has never shared publicly before. The Fuller House star will also reveal why she left Hollywood after the original Full House wrapped in the mid-1990s.

Barber admits she “never looked back” after trading child stardom for college. Still, Barber’s post Full House life wasn’t all happy. The sitcom star, who is a mom to two kids, later dealt with anxiety and depression following a sudden divorce after 12 years of marriage to husband Jeremy Rytky.

“It was very difficult to relive those hard years. …This is my story of how I struggled and then accepted those aspects of myself that I hated for so long. My hope is that this creates an open dialogue for those of us who struggle with mental health.”

Barber told People that in addition to addressing the dark times, her memoir will also include plenty of sweet memories from the early days of Full House and the Netflix reboot three decades later.

“Fans of Full(er) House will love reading the behind-the-scenes stories, but I hope they are also able to get to know the real person behind Kimmy Gibbler.”

Indeed, for years, Full House fans knew Barber’s Kimmy Gibbler character as the zany and annoying next-door neighbor of the Tanner family. In reality, Andrea Barber couldn’t be more different from her sitcom alter ego. According to Hollywood.com, Barber told the Today show that after she left Full House she went to college and got her master’s degree then interned for the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Loading...

Barber admitted that a lot of fans are “surprised” to learn that she’s smarter than Kimmy Gibbler. The Full House veteran also said he is constantly asked about her “lost years” in Hollywood.

Full Circle: From Hollywood to Real Life and Back Again will be released in November 2019, and the fifth and final season of Fuller House is expected to be available later this year on Netflix.