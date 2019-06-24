Blake Shelton Admits He’s Not Happy About Adam Levine Quitting ‘The Voice’

Blake says he 'can't imagine' what shooting the show without Adam is going to be like.

Blake Shelton is admitting that he’s not exactly happy about Adam Levine quitting The Voice after 16 seasons. The country star recently opened up about seeing his longtime frenemy exit the show in a pretty shocking decision last month, admitting that although he’s not exactly thrilled by the choice, he knew Adam was ready to go before he made the big announcement.

The country star – who sat alongside Levine for all 16 seasons of the NBC singing show he appeared on – made the confessions in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight and said that it’s “hard” to see him go.

“Without Adam there, it was — I don’t know, I knew it was gonna be hard for me. We just have that thing that’s just so comfortable,” Shelton told the site of how he expects Season 17 to be different without the Maroon 5 frontman.

“I can’t imagine, honestly, what the show is gonna feel like at first without Adam there.”

Blake also joked that he gets on pretty well with his replacement – Gwen Stefani. Of course, Gwen and Blake have been dating for around close to four years after first meeting on the show.

The loved-up couple will be joined by John Legend and Kelly Clarkson as coaches on the upcoming round of The Voice, set to debut this fall on September 23.

Shelton – who The Inquisitr reported recently admitted that he actually may never put out another album — also spoke out about having a feeling that Levine was ready to move on from the show.

“I think we all knew, on the inside of the show, that he was ready to make a move. For a guy like Adam… to have even done it as long as he did without wanting to move on to the next thing, is amazing,” Blake said, making it clear that he wasn’t thrilled to see him go.

“But I know he’s happy with his decision,” the “God Gave Me You” singer shared with the outlet. “Doesn’t mean I am, or any of us [are happy], but at least they were able to soften the blow a little bit and bring Gwen [Stefani] back.”

He then revealed that he only found out that Adam was officially leaving his coaching role and Gwen was being asked back in his place around 12 hours before the news went public.

Loading...

But although Shelton’s admitted that he’s not too happy to see his longtime co-coach go, it seems as though fans can look forward to some sweet moments between the singer and his girlfriend when Stefani reclaims her red spinning chair later this year.

As The Inquisitr reported, Gwen recently showed off her sweet relationship with her man she shared some flattering – and some not-so-flattering – photos of the country star to celebrate his 43rd birthday earlier this month.

The collection of snaps also included a few of the loved-up couple spending some quality time together and other throwbacks of Blake rocking a unique mullet and a double denim ensemble.