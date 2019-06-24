‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Addresses Whether Or Not She ‘Sleeps Around’

Kailyn Lowry appears on Teen Mom 2, and she recently revealed that there are a lot of assumptions made about her. According to a report from Pop Culture, the mom of three opened up in a YouTube video about assumptions people make about her and addressed a lot of different things, including her sexuality and whether or not she “sleeps around.”

Kail admitted that she was accused of being “not sure” about her sexual identity. However, the mom of three explained that it isn’t that she isn’t sure, but rather that she doesn’t label herself.

“I don’t think that I’m not sure. I just think that I don’t label myself. I don’t think that I’m gay, straight, bisexual. I just love people. And I feel like I say that all the time,” Kailyn explained.

“Sometimes people feel comfortable in labels, and they prefer to say, ‘I’m gay’ or I’m a lesbian’ or ‘I’m bisexual. Some people like that and some people feel secure in that. But for me, I just love people, and it’s whoever I fall in love with.”

Another assumption that the mom of three addressed is that she “sleeps around.” However, that just isn’t the case according to Kail. She said that it is “funny” when people make that assumption about her, but revealed that she doesn’t sleep around. She explained that those closest to her would vouch for that as well.

Loading...

The Teen Mom 2 star addressed a lot in her YouTube video. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she even opened up about a long-standing rumor that there was cheating going on in her marriage to Javi Marroquin. In the video, she was asked who cheated on who first, and Kail admitted that no one cheated first, despite what fans have been thinking. She explained that neither she nor Javi was with other people until after Kail had filed for divorce. To her, this doesn’t qualify as cheating.

Kailyn Lowry is the mother of three boys, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t hope to have a girl one day. She admitted in the YouTube video that she hopes one day to have a daughter.

Kail and her three sons appear on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. Season 9 recently wrapped up and the cast, including Kail, is filming for Season 9B. While fans wait for the new season of the show, they can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG, which air Monday nights on MTV.