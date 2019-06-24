Hoda Kotb Rocks Tiny Bikini In Instagram Beach Video With Daughter

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb rocked a tiny bikini in a beach video she posted to Instagram of herself and her beloved daughter Hayley Joy, showing that age is nothing but a number and true happiness is infinite as the two shared a day in the sun.

Kotb and Hayley wore matching bathing suits, and the Today star appeared to speak for her daughter, expressing thanks for the matching mommy-and-me outfits. People Magazine reported they were Lily Pulitzer brand.

Fans were thrilled by the sweet image of the 54-year-old mom-of-two and her toddler clearly enjoying their time together at the seaside. Kotb and her daughter carried a bucket together, likely holding water; perhaps they were building a sand castle. The video cut off before the bucket was placed by their blanket.

Kotb and her partner of six years, Joel Schiffman, recently adopted a second daughter, Hope Catherine, in April. The veteran television star has been on maternity leave since adopting baby Hope and enjoying this new season of her life after overcoming both cancer and a shocking divorce in the public eye.

The NBC star was unable to have children of her own following treatment for breast cancer 10 years ago. Everyday Health reported that the newswoman went to see her doctor after finding a small lump in her breast. Initially, she didn’t think it was serious until her doctor told her the lump was cancerous. During that frightening journey, Kotb learned of her husband’s infidelity and wound up in a painful divorce during her treatment.

She revealed, as reported by Everyday Health, that enduring two life-changing events at the same time prevented her from wallowing too much about either one.

“Two simultaneous tragedies meant I could never focus too much for too long on one. I couldn’t go down the “he’s terrible” rabbit hole or spend too much time thinking, ‘why me?’“

In mid-April, Today‘s fourth-hour stars made two stunning announcements. First, Kotb revealed that she and Schiffman had adopted their second daughter together. One week later, Kotb’s Today co-anchor, Jenna Bush Hager, announced that she was pregnant with her third child with husband Henry Hager.

Kotb has not announced an official return date to Today, where she hosts the first two hours alongside Savannah Guthrie and the fourth hour with Bush Hager.

When the popular anchor adopted Hayley Joy, she was out for about eight weeks on maternity leave. If she takes the same amount of time to bond with her second child, Good Housekeeping estimates that she will be returning to the popular daytime news series sometime in mid-June.