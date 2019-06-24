Lauren Conrad Praises Husband William Tell On Instagram, Shares Photo Of Son After Announcing She’s Pregnant

Conrad is enjoying a private life after leaving 'The Hills' in 2010.

Lauren Conrad may have opted out of The Hills reboot but luckily for her millions of fans on Instagram, she’s still keeping them in the loop with her growing family.

Just last week, months after announcing that she and husband William Tell are expecting their second child later this year, the fashion designer took to her Instagram page, where she shared a sweet photo of Tell and their first child, son Liam James Tell, in honor of Father’s Day.

In the caption of her post, Conrad wished Tell a happy Father’s Day and said she and their little boy love him.

Conrad and Tell tied the knot in September 2014 and welcomed son Liam in July 2017. Then, in early April of this year, Conrad confirmed she is pregnant with a second child but didn’t say anything about the baby’s gender.

“It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year,” she announced on Instagram.

As fans will recall, Conrad left The Hills, which was launched as a spinoff of her past MTV series, Laguna Beach, during the show’s fifth season. So, when it came to the show’s reboot, not many were surprised to see that she would not be involved.

Earlier this year, after news of The Hills’ reboot was first confirmed, a source told People magazine that Conrad would not be participating with the series because “she’s in a different place in her life” but added that she still “wants everyone to enjoy themselves.”

“She wishes everyone the best,” the source added.

Weeks ago, while appearing on Good Morning America, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge addressed Conrad’s absence and not surprisingly, Montag, who went through a highly-publicized falling out with Conrad years ago due to claims of a sex tape, said she was “excited” that Conrad wouldn’t be returning to the show.

“I felt like it was more freeing and fair, like, for me,” Montag said, according to a report from UPI.

As for Patridge, who appeared to be on good terms with Conrad when she left the show, she said it would be nice to be able to make her own choices without Conrad, who served for years as the series’ narrator, telling her and the rest of the cast what to do and what not to do.

During a separate interview with Hollywood Life on June 23, Brody Jenner, who dated Conrad briefly on the show, said that it would have been nice to see her return to the series.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres tonight, June 24 at 10 p.m. on MTV.