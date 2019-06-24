Watch Spain Vs. United States Live Stream: 2019 Women’s World Cup Start Time & Preview

The women of the United States are expected to continue their run of dominance in the 2019 Women’s World Cup as they face off against Spain, according to Bleacher Report. After three Group F matches that saw the American women score 18 goals without conceding a single one, it’s hard to see any chance of Spain pulling off an upset.

While Spain has done well to make it this far in the tournament, there is no comparison when it comes to results. The Spanish women made it through to the knockout stages with four points, which included a defeat to Germany and a draw with China, exposing the team’s weakness in attack and keeping expectations low. Still, this Spain team could be the toughest test the United States will face so far, and they do possess a manager and star player that could cause headaches for the Americans.

Manager Jorge Vilda is considered one of the most talented minds in women’s soccer. He employs a style that is similar to the iconic setup of the men’s side, with a focus on possession, short passes, quick movements, and constant attacking. An ambitious aim, but it has paid off for Vilda in the past as he has secured consecutive UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championships in 2010 and 2011 while turning the youth sides into a global force. This system hasn’t borne much fruit so far in the tournament, and star striker Jennifer Hermoso hasn’t showcased the talent she regularly displays for Atletico Madrid. However, Germany and China have two of the best defenses in the tournament and if given an opponent they match up well against, Spain could be a joy to watch.

Martin Rose / Getty Images

Unfortunately, the United States isn’t that team. The American women have brushed aside any injury concerns and will likely field a full-strength squad in the match, leaving them with virtually no weaknesses. Manager Jill Ellis has backed Alex Morgan to be 100 percent for the match, but even if she is rested for the quarterfinal, her backup Carli Lloyd is talented enough to start for most teams in the tournament. Along with their other attacking options in Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press, the United States possesses a historically unrivaled offense that could put a team to the sword in a matter of seconds.

While defensively Hermoso could come alive and cause issues for the American defense, it’s hard to see a single player, albeit a very talented one, keeping up with the overwhelming attack of the American women.

Date: Monday, June 24

Time: 6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

TV Info: BBC Two, Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, Fox Sports Go