Khloe Kardashian Was ‘Throwing Up Blood’ In Pregnancy Scare Days Before Cheating Discovery

Khloe Kardashian’s dramatic cheating scandal reveal has just aired. Sunday night’s explosive Keeping Up with the Kardashians season finale brought plenty of tears, but it likewise brought a frightening scare for Khloe.

As The Daily Mail reported on Monday, the 34-year-old had to take a pregnancy test just days before discovering that her now-ex Tristan Thompson had kissed model Jordyn Woods – the NBA player’s scandal with the 21-year-old has dominated headlines since its February date.

Khloe had planned to take a trip out to the Midwest to see Tristan. She spoke into the camera about why she had to cancel it. She mentioned a head that felt “bruised” and cranial pounding that frightened her.

“I don’t know if I can be on a flight like that. I’ve been throwing up blood. It’s so intense. I’m blind in my left eye.”

The concerning confession came after Khloe had to take a pregnancy test, as suggested by her younger sister Kylie Jenner. While footage showed all the Kardashian-Jenner ladies taking one, the issue seemed most serious for Khloe. While the star had yet to discover the worst regarding Thompson, she was likely not ready to bring another child into the world. A further confessional from the Good American founder showed fans Khloe’s possible pregnancy symptoms.

“I get really bad migraines but they’ve been increasing more and more. And I don’t know if my migraines and nausea are caused by the same thing, I’m not really sure. Some days I feel great and I don’t feel nauseous at all and I don’t have a headache and I’m fine. And then the next day, the slightest thing might really upset me, and I get blindsided by them.”

For viewers familiar with the trajectory of Khloe and Tristan’s life this year, the timing couldn’t have been worse. As Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed, Khloe was not far off discovering the news of Thompson and Woods’ scandal. The basketball star and SECNDNTURE founder didn’t take it further than a kiss, per Woods’ Red Table Talk interview. Nonetheless, the incident was enough for Khloe to call time on her relationship. Khloe and Tristan’s daughter True is now being raised by Khloe as a single mother.

Upon discovering that her test was negative, Khloe admitted relief – there was “a lot going on now.” The star then stated she was “happy” not to be pregnant. Khloe also sought medical assistance for her overall health via an MRI – she was told by physicians that her “stress levels” were problematic.

Last night’s episode also gave fans an insight into Thompson’s side – worryingly, the Cleveland Cavaliers player had contemplated suicide, per Metro.