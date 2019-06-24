Blake Shelton Reveals How He’ll ‘Break The News’ When He And Gwen Stefani Get Engaged

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may have had more rumors spread about their potential engagement and marriage than any other famous couple ever. Since the duo began dating after Season 9 of The Voice, tabloids have been suggesting secret weddings and even babies, but the musicians have remained firm that they are still just boyfriend and girlfriend.

When it comes to the rumors, Blake recently admitted when speaking to Entertainment Tonight that they make him laugh. The “Sure Be Cool If You Did” singer said the rumor mill is “funny” and noted its a “good problem to have” when people are so interested in you that they make up stories. The Voice coach did note, however, how he would break the news to the world if and when he marries Gwen.

After saying that their bond “gets stronger every day,” Blake made a promise to ET’s Nancy O’Dell.

“Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” he said. “When it happens, you’ll hear about it from somebody like you. Maybe even you, exclusively. You’re credible. You’re incredible, and you’re credible.”

It looks like any headlines in a convenience store magazine regarding Blake and Gwen can be thrown out the window, and they may not choose to announce an engagement on social media either.

Gwen Stefani is celebrating her “favorite human’s” special day! ???? @BlakeSheltonhttps://t.co/9f5jpbycxw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 19, 2019

If and when the day comes that the happy couple does decide to take the next step, it would be the second marriage for both Gwen and Blake. The duo split from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert around the same time, bringing them together empathetically.

According to Blake, Gwen makes him a better person entirely. The country star said his girlfriend is constantly teaching him things, even though she may not realize that she’s doing it.

“I tell her this all the time, and she doesn’t realize it, but Gwen’s one of these people that I learn so much from, because no matter what the situation is, she has a way of looking at something from every angle possible, and understanding if there’s turmoil or something going on, instead of just jumping to conclusions or reacting, it’s, ‘Well, here’s why they may feel that way.'”

Gwen obviously feels just as strongly about Blake, as she routinely calls him her “favorite person” on social media. The couple loves to share photos together on their respective Instagram pages, only furthering fan’s desires for a future wedding.

Blake and Gwen will appear as coaches together for the fourth time on Season 17 of The Voice. The new season will kick off on September 23 on NBC.