Billie Eilish Fans Aren’t Happy With Twitter User Sexualizing Her

Billie Eilish is known for wearing baggy clothing that covers her body. The most revealing item of clothing she usually wears is a pair of shorts.

In a recent Calvin Klein ad campaign, Eilish shared the reason she covers herself up, per The Inquisitr.

“Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat a**, she’s got a fat a**. No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

Over the weekend, a tweet went viral because the “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker was seen wearing a white tank top, which slightly exposed her chest. A Twitter user shared a number of photos of her just to make a point about her breasts while seemingly sexualizing her in the process.

“Billie Eilish is THICK,” they captioned their tweet.

The post has been met with over 47,000 likes and over 8,000 retweets. A lot of the 7,800 comments so far have been from Eilish’s fans who have been defending her right to not be commented on when it comes to her body. They also noted that she is only 17-years-old.

“This is the reason why she wears baggy clothes,” one user stated in a tweet.

“1. She’s a minor. 2. This is the exact reason she doesn’t wear tight clothes and always wears baggy tracksuits or whatever. have some f**king respect,” another fan tweeted.

“Dude, that’s gross. She literally has been hiding her body to avoid comments like that,” a third Twitter account stated.

Last week, Billie graced the cover of Vogue Australia, which The Inquisitr reported. She is the cover girl for the July 2019 issue.

Born in the year 2001, Eilish has broken a chart record. Earlier this year, she became the first person born in this millennium to top the U.S. album charts with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, per The Inquisitr. The album was met with instant critical acclaim and commercial success. It also reached No. 1 in Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the U.K. Released through Interscope Records, the album contains no collaborations and was produced by her older brother, Finneas O’Connell.

Before the global success of her album, Eilish’s rise to fame was gradually built up after the release of her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me. According to Billboard, that project alone has generated over 1.2 billion digital streams.

This weekend coming, Billie will play Glastonbury Festival for the first time. Other acts on the bill include Janet Jackson, The Cure, The Killers, Lizzo, and Lauryn Hill, to name a few.

On Instagram, Billie Eilish has a whopping 27.4 million followers.