Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Years Younger Than Her Age In A Colorful Bikini

Alessandra's posing in a waterfall for her latest swimwear photo shoot.

Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her ageless beauty in a new snap shared to Instagram by her recently launched swimwear line, GAL Floripa. The stunning ex-Victoria’s Secret model – who celebrated her 38th birthday last month – proudly flaunted her insanely toned torso during a trip to the beach as she splashed around in the water.

The gorgeous new photo posted online on June 23 had Alessandra throwing up her arms as she seemingly took a dip in the ocean, while her long and textured brunette hair flowed in the breeze.

Alessandra – who’s a mom to 7-year-old son Noah and 10-year-old daughter Anja with former partner Jamie Mazur – sported a fun pastel bikini look for the photo, flaunting her toned abs in a purple and turquoise fade bikini look for her trip to the beach.

The star rocked a very similar look in another snap recently posted online by GAL Floripa, this time wearing the same print in a slightly less skin-baring swimsuit version with two cut-outs on the chest while heading into a waterfall.

The other gorgeous photo of Ambrosio posted to Instagram on June 22 showed her with her arms stretched high into the air while slightly arching her back and posing in front of a huge natural rocky waterfall.

Gal Floripa didn’t confirm in the caption exactly where the snap was taken but did reveal that the fun and colorful look Alessandra was modeling were from the brand’s Natural Mystic Collection. The star first rocked the Gaya bikini and then the Gaya swimsuit in the color moonstone.

Ambrosio has been rocking a number of fun bikini looks on Instagram lately.

Most recently, The Inquisitr reported that she gave fans a look at a red bikini look from GAL Floripa from another sizzling photo shoot that had her laying on her back to show off the fire-hot two-piece.

Shortly before that, Ambrosio became her own fashion photographer as she snapped a very cheeky selfie while laying on her front in another bikini look while vacationing in Santorini, Greece, as The Inquisitr also reported.

Loading...

But it’s not just on Instagram where Alessandra is getting some recognition.

It was recently announced that the mom-of-two is actually one of the inspiring women name-checked by the beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury to have a lipstick named after her. Good Housekeeping notes that the new lipstick is called Angel Alessandra, seemingly also as a nod to her past as Victoria’s Secret Angel before hanging up her wings in 2017.

The supermodel is joining the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara, and Amal Clooney who also have shades named after them in the new Hot Lips 2 range.