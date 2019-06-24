‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Looks Stunning Showing Off New Outfits And Short Hair On Instagram

Chelsea Houska may share her life on Teen Mom 2, but she stays relatively quiet on social media. Over the weekend, though, she took to her Instagram stories to show off some new outfits, and fans couldn’t but notice how stunning the mom of three looked in the new outfits while sporting her short hair.

In the clips shared to her stories, Chelsea is showing off outfits at her local boutique Laurie Belle’s. Chelsea shows off a few different outfits in the clips, including a red skirt paired with a black shirt and white booties. Chelsea looks fantastic after giving birth to her youngest daughter almost 10 months ago. Chelsea also wore a long leopard-print skirt with a black tank.

While Chelsea’s svelte figure was noticeable, fans also noticed that the reality show star is still rocking the shorter hair look. In the past, Chelsea has been open about the fact that she wears hair extensions, but recently she opted to wear a shorter look. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea admitted that even though she was rocking shorter hair, she still had some extensions for volume.

“I still have some extensions in because im addicted to volume hahah but I’m trying to rock shorter hair for a while!!”

Although Chelsea looks great with her long hair, there is no doubt the mom of three can rock the short hair, too!

Chelsea Houska was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship with Aubree’s dad did not work out and Chelsea eventually met Cole DeBoer.

According to an Us Weekly article, Chelsea and Cole met in 2014 at a gas station. Although they didn’t talk during that first encounter, Cole tracked down Chelsea on social media. Cole proposed to Chelsea in 2015 and in July 2016, the couple announced they were expecting a baby together. The two married in October of that same year and they welcomed their son, Watson, in January 2017. A little over a year later in March 2018, Chelsea revealed that she was pregnant again. The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Layne, on August 29, 2018. That just happens to be Chelsea’s birthday, too!

Season 9 of the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 recently wrapped up, but Chelsea is reportedly filming for Season 9B and will be back on viewers’ screens with her family when the new season airs.