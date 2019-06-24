Kim Kardashian Shows Off Curves In Skintight Top After Returning From Costa Rica

Kim Kardashian just returned from her trip to Costa Rica with a new glow, and she was eager to show it off around Los Angeles when she stepped out on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted in town with her adorable 3-year-old son, Saint West, but she definitely covered up a little more than during her family getaway to the tropical destination. According to The Daily Mail, she proved once again to be the queen of streetwear by rocking a full black ensemble consisting of a skintight T-shirt, which enhanced her attributes and tiny waist, paired with some black sweatpants and high-heel Yeezy boots.

Kim protected her eyes from the strong California rays with the help of some black square-shaped sunglasses from her collection with Carolina Lemke Berlin and decided to style her raven locks into a sleek, low bun. She topped off the look with a dark denim jacket, but at one point decided to take it off as the weather was too warm.

The KKW Beauty founder carried her baby boy in her arms, who looked super stylish himself, proving that the apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree. He was dressed up in a pastel-colored, tie-dye T-shirt, little gray Adidas shorts, and fashionable Gucci slides. The toddler wore his signature curls loose and appeared to be pleased as he munched on not one but three colorful lollipops! Sainty also donned a Band-Aid on his cheek, which may be covering up some injury he sustained during their Central American trip.

Kim Kardashian carries son Saint as they both step out in LA https://t.co/jGv1FRaeUb pic.twitter.com/XXoOl10mkf — Chioma (@cindyedozie) June 24, 2019

The duo just returned from their idyllic family trip to Costa Rica, where they were joined by Kim’s husband Kanye West and their two daughters, 6-year-old North and 1-year-old Chicago, while their newborn Saint stayed at home. They were also joined by Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick, as well as their three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

According to The Sun, the 38-year-old and her famous family were spotted lounging on a boat, riding jet skis, and doing stand-up paddle. They were reportedly shooting scenes for the upcoming season of KUWTK, which is the reason why Scott’s current girlfriend, 20-year-old model Sofia Richie, didn’t join them on the trip. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia has vacationed with Scott, Kourt, and their kids, a few times, but she isn’t keen on being involved in reality TV at all, so decided to skip the occasion and instead stayed at home celebrating the birthday of one of her friends with none other than pal Kylie Jenner.