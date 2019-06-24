‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Admits She Won’t Be Showing The Exterior Of New Home After Scary Experience

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry had a scary experience last week when a fan showed up at her house. The mom of three was not happy about the experience and revealed on social media over the weekend that when she moves, she won’t be showing the exterior of her house.

Kailyn asked her followers if she should do a video tour of her new home when one fan brought up the experience. Kailyn exclaimed that the video tour would only show the inside, not the outside.

“I’m moving & wouldn’t show the outside,” she wrote on Twitter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail lashed out on Twitter after the experience. Reportedly, the incident happened around 9 p.m. and scared her kids who saw the individuals walking up the lawn.

With Kailyn sharing her life on television for nearly a decade, it is easy for people to feel like they know the reality show star, but she stressed that no matter how big of a fan someone is, it is not okay to randomly show up at her home.

“I know sometimes it may feel like you know us but showing up at my house is not ok.”

Kailyn Lowry appears on Teen Mom 2 alongside Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and recently added cast member Jade Cline. Cameras have been following the cast members since they were pregnant teenagers on 16 and Pregnant. For nearly 10 years, audiences have watched the girls grow up and watched their kids grow right along with them. Some of the kids are nearing 10-years-old.

Kail herself has three boys. She found out she was pregnant with her oldest son Isaac on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. The relationship with Isaac’s dad, Jo Rivera, did not work out, but the two continue to co-parent together for their son.

She also shares a son with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She and Javi were married but ultimately divorced. Javi has since proposed to his girlfriend Lauren and has had another child. Kailyn gave birth to her third son in 2017. She named her youngest son Lux and has had an on-and-off relationship with her youngest son’s father.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 recently wrapped up and the cast is reportedly filming for Season 9B of the show. The cast, including Kailyn Lowry, will be back to continue sharing their stories. Currently, Teen Mom OG is airing new episodes on MTV. Fans can tune in Monday nights.