Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Sizzles In Strapless White-Hot Bikini & Plunging Swimsuit

Devon's showing some skin with fellow model Lorena Rae.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is showing off her sculpted model body in several new photos from her latest swimwear campaign photo shoot. The star recently wowed fans on Instagram as she shared a look at a new beach shoot, including stunning snaps that featured her rocking a strapless white bikini and another skintight white swimsuit.

The most recent snap featured Devon posing alongside fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae at the beach. The star had her hands above her head as she scraped her long back hair back into a ponytail while rocking a pair of matching white framed sunglasses.

Lorena almost matched the model and swimwear designer, modeling a matching white one-piece swimsuit from Devon’s swimwear line which belted at the waist to highlight her tiny middle.

Both Windsor and Rae flaunted their seriously toned and impressive model bodies in the black and white photo as they showed off the high-leg swimwear pieces that perfectly showed off their long and lean legs.

In the caption, Devon told her 1.6 million followers that the photo was a behind-the-scenes look at the latest campaign. The snap came shortly after she shared a photo of herself sporting a very similar white swimsuit, only it featured a plunging neckline and a fun collar across the neck as she took a dip in the water in a very tropical location.

But that wasn’t the only look at the white swimwear pieces fans were treated to.

The official Instagram account of Windsor’s swim line also shared snaps from the shoot, as did Lorena on her own account.

While the brand posted a handful of different photos of the Victoria’s Secret model in the white bathing suit, Lorena opted for a stunning photo of the duo rocking red ensembles while sprawled across the sand at the beach.

Tagging their location as being Harbour Island in the Bahamas, Devon and Lorena laid down on the sand while shooting some very sultry looks towards the camera as they rocked matching but different style red swimwear looks.

Loading...

Rae showed some skin in an off-the-shoulder bikini with full long sleeves, while Windsor — who The Inquisitr previously reported was snapped in a fun bright bikini during a past beach trip — modeled a strapless swimsuit with a band across the hips.

The model, who first walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013, revealed earlier that her latest swimwear venture is part of her big plan to expand her career beyond modeling.

“For the past five years, my goal has been to expand my career outside of modeling. I want to be as multidimensional as I possibly can,” she said, per L’Officiel.

Windsor also said of the collection of bikinis and bathing suits, “I have been working for the past year on this project and cannot wait to see you guys wearing it!”