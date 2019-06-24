‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Claps Back At Body Shamers After Showing Off Her Fit Body In The Gym

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee has been showing off her fit body on social media, and fans love her inspiring gym posts. While the mom of three receives plenty of positive comments on her posts, there are some negative reactions to Mackenzie showing off her muscles. According to a report from Life & Style, Mackenzie recently clapped back after someone made a negative comment on her post.

The picture showed Mackenzie in a pink sports top and black shorts. With it, she writes that she is gearing up for a bikini competition in the coming weeks. She challenges herself to see how much change her body can make in the next two weeks.

Mackenzie received a lot of comments on the picture, but one commenter wrote, “I’m all for being healthy and strong but I still want to look like a woman though.”

Mackenzie noticed the comment and quickly clapped back, “Good thing I still look like a woman then huh.”

With the comment, Mackenzie included emoji faces rolling their eyes.

The negative comment didn’t stop Mackenzie from continuing to show off her progress. On Saturday, Mackenzie shared another photo of herself on Instagram that showed the mom of three in the gym. In the photo, Mackenzie was wearing a different pink sports top along with black shorts. In the picture, she is flexing her bicep muscle.

Mackenzie was introduced to viewers on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her son. She continued to share her story on the short-lived Teen Mom 3, which she appeared on alongside Alex Sekella, Katie Yeager, and current Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus.

When Teen Mom 2 was looking to add a fifth cast member, rumors swirled that Mackenzie would get the spot. In the end, Briana was cast, but Mackenzie is getting another shot at a spot on an MTV series later this year when she will reportedly appear on Teen Mom OG on a “trial basis.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following Bristol Palin’s exit from the show after appearing for one season, Mackenzie will appear near the end of the season. If she is received well by audiences, she may be added for the next season as a full-time cast member.

Teen Mom OG has been sharing the stories of the cast members for nearly a decade. New episodes air Monday nights on MTV.