Kate Hudson Freaks Fans Out In New Instagram Video

Actress Kate Hudson freaked fans out in a new Instagram post where she is seen getting into character for her latest role in the new film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. Hudson was seen topless in the makeup chair, save for a drape covering her breasts, with several of the film’s key technical artists surrounding her. They appeared to be making what is called a lifecast for her role in the film.

While film fans know this type of process is important to create a character for the film, actually seeing it freaked her followers out! The process began with lifecasting, using silicone rubber — which is thin and flexible — to mold to the face reported the website Casting About. Hudson’s entire face was encased except for the airholes of the nose so she was able to breathe.

After being dried by hairdryers, a harder mold made of plaster bandages appears to be placed over the silicone. Once the silicone dries, a hard cast remains of the exact facial features of the actress. This is important so as many molds can be made as necessary for whatever special effects the film calls for and Hudson should never have to sit through what appears to be an uncomfortable process more than one time.

This film continues Hudson’s return to acting since the birth of her first daughter Rani Rose with partner Danny Fujikawa. The actress also has two sons, Ryder Robinson, (with ex-husband, Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson) and 7-year-old Bingham (with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy).

Deadline reported that the film tells the story of a girl with strange and dangerous abilities who escapes from a mental asylum in New Orleans. It was unclear as to why Hudson needed to be lifecasted for her role in the film.

The actress is also set to star in Sia’s directorial feature debut, Music, expected to open later this year.

Deadline also reported that Zac Efron is also set to star in the film. The movie is set in the “hedonistic” streets of New Orleans and is reportedly inspired by the fantasy-adventure films of the 1980s and 1990s.

Hudson appears to be the happiest she has ever been — if the photos she posts to her Instagram feed are any indication. She has settled into a sweet partnership with Fujikawa, whom she has known for 15 years. She revealed during an appearance on The Talk, per People Magazine, that Rani’s father is her best friend’s Sara Foster’s stepbrother and with that familiarity comes an easy union and joining of her other two children to her new love, whom she called a “special human” on Instagram.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is currently in pre-production.