Sofia Richie Reportedly Doesn’t Plan On Going On Vacation With Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian This Summer

Sofia Richie clearly has no problem vacationing with her boyfriend Scott Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids, as they have all gone on trips together before.

But she is planning on skipping the Kardashian summer vacation plans for one very legit reason. According to Hollywood Life, the model decided not to join her beau’s latest family getaway to Costa Rica, where he and Kourt were also joined by Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their respective offspring.

And it’s not because there’s any bad blood among them, but because Sofia has always been quite assertive about not wanting to do any reality television. The family was in the Central American country shooting for their hit TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, the 20-year-old is not bothered about the fact that Scott spends so much time with his former flame, as she knows they work hard to be the best co-parents possible to their kids and are not interested in reviving their romance.

“Sofia isn’t at all worried that Kourtney and Scott travel and spend so much time together. She’s very supportive of them getting along. She is a child of divorce herself so she gets it and she knows Kourtney and Scott will never be back together,” a source told HL.

“She wants to work on her own projects and has no interest in doing reality TV at all, with or without Scott, but she supports whatever he does,” the insider added.

Instead, Lionel Richie’s daughter plans on spending time with her gal pals this summer while focusing on her career as well. She reportedly wants to “take a big trip” with her friends and just enjoy herself the next few months. Just this weekend while half of the KarJenner clan was away, Sofia joined Kylie Jenner in celebrating their friend’s birthday in a fun, disco-themed bash, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The pair have been friends since their teenage years and share lots of common pals, which means they are often spotted hanging out together and having a blast.

Still, that doesn’t mean she will entirely discard the idea of going on vacation with Scott and Kourt at some point. Sofia certainly has the financial ability to be able to plan trips abroad at the last minute, and she and her beau like to embark on impromptu journeys together.

“She’s still figuring her summer plans out and she has no problem booking something last minute because she can. She and Scott really do a lot of their own thing. That’s important to her,” the source explained.