Lo Bosworth Refused To Join ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Reboot For This Reason

The former MTV star didn't want to be pitted against other female cast members.

Lo Bosworth is not looking for a new beginning nearly 10 years after her reality TV stint on The Hills wrapped. Like Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, the former MTV star is noticeably missing from The Hills: New Beginnings reboot. The long-awaited revival of the reality show, which originally aired from 2006 to 2010, reunites many of the show’s original castmates alongside newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee.

Lo Bosworth was a popular cast member on the original version of the MTV reality show, starting out on Laguna Beach before logging six seasons of The Hills, but she had no interest in joining former co-stars Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, and more for the New Beginnings reboot.

In an interview on the Conversations With Maria Menounos podcast, posted on YouTube, Bosworth admitted that she was asked to join The Hills reboot, but that she quickly declined. Bosworth admitted that while reality TV was “an interesting experience” that gave her an amazing platform, she has no interest in “going down that rabbit hole” again. With longtime BFF Lauren Conrad also saying “no” to the MTV revival, Bosworth admitted she hadn’t talked to former friends like Audrina Patridge in years.

But in a recent interview with Life & Style, Bosworth, a women’s health advocate and outspoken feminist, also blasted The Hills format as she explained why it wouldn’t work for her lifestyle anymore.

“As a business owner, particularly a business that’s about empowering women, I felt really hesitant to participate in doing the show because I know that they would pit me against other women and the storylines probably wouldn’t be accurate or based in any truth.”

Bosworth went on to say that at this stage in her life, she is more about “empowering and supporting women.” The onetime MTV star did admit that back in the day, her friendships with Conrad, Patridge, and her other Hills co-stars were “genuine, ” but that since her move to New York City seven years ago, it has been a “challenge” to stay in touch.

In the decade since her days on The Hills, Lo Bosworth wrote a dating advice book, The Lo-Down; launched a now defunct party company, Revelry House; attended culinary school; and launched a feminine hygiene company, according to Marie Claire. Bosworth’s most recent career endeavor is the I Love Wellness with Lo Bosworth podcast, which launched earlier this month.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 at 10 p.m. on MTV.