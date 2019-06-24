Janet Jackson Discusses Being A Mother And Slowing Down Her Work Load

In a world exclusive interview with The Sunday Times, Janet Jackson opened up about being a mom and slowing down her workload so she can spend more time with her son, Eissa. The interview was released a week before her highly-anticipated Glastonbury Festival performance, which will take place this weekend on June 29.

“I’m in a great space,” People reported what the “Because of Love” hitmaker said.

“I have a beautiful son.”

Since becoming a mother, she revealed that her friends now have a new nickname for the iconic performer.

“My friends call me Superwoman,” Jackson shared.

“God knows I’m not. But I think what they are seeing is the energy and that extra drive I’m getting from the inspiration of Eissa,” she continued.

In May, Jackson kicked off her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis.”

“I’ve slowed down a great deal. I don’t rehearse as many hours as I used to because of being with my baby. My days have been cut in half so I can spend that time with him,” she explained.

Despite spending less time to rehearse, that doesn’t seem to have affected her show at all. The Inquisitr previously reported the rave reviews “Metamorphosis” continued to receive after its first few shows.

“He comes to the rehearsals. He sings along. He loves being around the kids.”

Loading...

For the cover of The Sunday Times issue, Jackson looks ethereal, per The Inquisitr. She appears to be wearing a denim shirt and white T-shirt underneath huge neon poofy shoulder pads, which dominate the cover, along with her eyes that powerfully pierce straight through the camera lens. Jackson’s hair is curly, which is a look she has been rocking a lot lately, especially on her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency.

At Glastonbury, Jackson will perform on the Pyramid Stage, also known as the main stage. The festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. Her set will be her first show in the U.K. since 2011. Her last stint of shows took place at Royal Albert Hall, London, for her “Number Ones: Up Close and Personal” tour.

Janet is also scheduled to play at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland the day after her Glasto set on June 30. In July, she will start the second leg of her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency. Big names such as Kelly Rowland, Queen Latifah, Lil’ Kim, Hailee Steinfeld, and Beyonce are just a few of the celebs who have been in the audience to watch the global icon, which The Inquisitr noted.

On Instagram, Janet Jackson has over 3.6 million followers.