‘AGT’ Judge Julianne Hough Shows Skin In A Skimpy Strapless Bikini On The Streets Of France

Julianne rocked her strapless bikini while barefoot in Cannes.

Julianne Hough was flashing some skin when recently taking in the stunning sights of Cannes. The stunning America’s Got Talent judge was showing off her seriously toned torso while enjoying some time in France over the weekend as she revealed her flat middle in a skimpy bikini top and walked the streets of the European city.

Just Jared published new candid paparazzi photos of the 30-year-old star making her way around Cannes while wearing a pink-and-white gingham-print, strapless bikini top with scalloped edges. The gorgeous former Dancing with the Stars professional and judge paired her two-piece with a long and flowing white skirt on her bottom half which stretched all the way up to her waist to highlight her slim middle.

The star walked around the streets of the city barefoot while carrying her sandals in her hand.

Julianne covered her eyes from the sun with a pair of glamorous square sunglasses resting on her face while her textured blonde bob flowed down to her neck.

The star looked happy and healthy as she walked along the streets of Cannes barefoot with two girlfriends, and she’s been giving fans a peek inside her fun trip to France in multiple Instagram posts over the past few days.

One fun video shared via her social media showed Hough having the time of her life in the French city as she skipped along a crossing with super high heels on her feet.

Rocking a short dress as she pranced around and enjoyed the sunshine, the star’s seriously toned legs were on full display as she skipped across the road with several palm trees behind her.

Hough also shared footage with her 4.7 million followers as she attended the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The latest look at Julianne’s seriously toned dancer’s body comes shortly after the Safe Haven actress gave her followers a very good look at all her hard work staying fit and active while taking an outdoor shower.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, she posted an NSFW snap which showed her nude with her back to the camera as she stood under the shower outside.

“Feelin’ a little cheeky today! Just a little,” she captioned the photo with a peach emoji and a winking emoji, before then adding the hashtags “#Juicyanne” and “#agt.”

Julianne’s latest glimpse at her bare back and her fun French vacation come as her husband Brooks Laich – who Hough will celebrate her second wedding anniversary with next month – revealed that they’re looking to expand their family and have been undergoing IVF treatments.

“My wife and I want to have children in our future, and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the [odds] of that happening,” Brooks told Us Weekly. “I wish people would perceive it [that way instead of with] shame or guilt.”