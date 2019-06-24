Busy Philipps Celebrates 40th Birthday In A Tiny Yellow Bikini

Busy's rocking a bikini as she turns the big 4-0.

Busy Philipps is celebrating her big birthday in style. The former Cougar Town actress and E! talk show host took to Instagram over the weekend as she prepared to turn the big 4-0 on June 25 to prove to her fans that looking amazing in a bikini most definitely does not come with an age limit.

In the stunning photo shared with her 1.8 million followers on the social media site, Busy showed off her fit and toned body in a pretty skimpy yellow string bikini as she shot a very sultry look towards the camera.

The mom of two posed with her arms down by her side in her tiny two-piece, covering up a little with a white cover-up on her arms and a blue flower necklace around her neck. She also kept her eyes shielded from the sun by sporting a pair of fun, reflective shades on her eyes as well as pink hair and large hoop earrings in both ears.

The bikini snap comes amid Philipps telling fans that she decided to host a big getaway with her nearest and dearest for her 40th birthday. She revealed in a later Instagram post that she jetted off to sunny Mexico to celebrate and said she even threw herself a wedding – to herself.

Posting a stunning photo of herself in a flowing white cut-out dress, Busy – who The Inquisitr reported was showing off her curves in a strapless bikini look earlier this year – wrote, “So I was thinking about turning 40. And it’s weird because my perpetual age is 19-sometimes 27 depending but now I’m 40(my birthday is the 25th actually) HOW AM I 40 YEARS OLD?”

“Anyway. I decided I wanted to throw myself a destination wedding(to myself) for my 40th at one of my favorite places in the world @florafarms in Cabo,” the gorgeous former Dawson’s Creek actress continued.

Busy – who married husband Marc Silverstein back in 2007 – added that the Cabo trip was “one of the greatest, most fun, and beautiful nights of my life” before thanking all of her friends and family who made the trip south of the border to celebrate her impending birthday with her.

Philipps then shared a fun video that showed her leaping into a swimming pool in her white dress.

As for how she got the amazing body she was showing off in her recent 40th birthday bikini photo, Busy has previously admitted that she likes to work out every single day in order to keep herself both looking and feeling her best.

“For me, sweating every single day is important,” she told Well + Good in a 2017 interview. “It makes me feel like a human being. I’m able to be a better parent and a better friend, and it calms me down. I need that endorphin release.”