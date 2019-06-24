Stefflon Don Shows Off Her Legs And Chest In Revealing Outfit At 2019 BET Awards

On June 23, the 2019 BET Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Many huge names attended the event including Rihanna, Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, and Ella Mai. Another female in attendance was British rapper Stefflon Don whose red carpet look didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Ding-A-Ling” songstress showed off her body in a revealing outfit which displayed her chest and legs. Stefflon had the straps of her garment hanging down the sides of her arms and wore a skimpy bodysuit which started from her breasts and ended at the top of her thighs. She had a black train which covered one leg and revealed the other. She left her chest bare with no jewelry and she looked super elegant. Her hair was blonde and in a long bob.

She received a lot of praise from her Instagram followers who commented on her post where she showed off her killer look.

“A QUEEN,” one user stated.

“We LOVE YOU from down here in NIGERIA, you are part of our big FAMILY now…I am gone follow you right now, cause that’s what families do, follow and support each other,” another said.

“Wooow my fave makeup on u so far! You look immaculate,” a third fan commented.

Within one hour of sharing her red carpet look, her post received over 36,000 likes.

On the night, her boyfriend, Burna Boy, won Best International Act, according to CNN.

Other winners included Cardi B who won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy and Beyonce for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

Stefflon’s debut mixtape, Real Ting, was released in December 2016. The tape included the singles “16 Shots,” “Real Ting,” and “Envy Us” featuring Abra Cadabra. In 2018, she released her second mixtape, Secure, which peaked at No. 35 in the U.K.

In 2017, she released her breakthrough hit with French Montana, “Hurtin’ Me,” which has been certified platinum in the U.K. because of its sales of over 600,000. The single peaked at No. 7 and remains her highest charting single. Her single with Wiley, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba, titled “Boasty,” has so far peaked at No. 11 and currently is her second-highest charting single in the U.K. to date.

Her back catalog already boasts huge collaborations with Demi Lovato, Future, DJ Khaled, Ne-Yo, Luis Fonsi, Mariah Carey, and Halsey.

Last week, she released her new single “Phone Down” with Lil Baby. Its official music video has achieved just under 1 million views on YouTube within four days.

Stefflon was nominated at the 2018 BET Awards in the “Best International Act” category. The same year, she won Best New Artist at the NME Awards. Her collaboration with Skepta, “Ding-A-Ling,” was also nominated for Best Collaboration.