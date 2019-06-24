Sofia Richie And Kylie Jenner Strike Sexy Pose Together On Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie are once again celebrating the birthday of one of their close friends, and they did not miss out on the opportunity to pose for some cheeky photos together.

The duo, who were wearing costumes for Tiffany Carter’s disco-themed birthday bash, posed alongside pal Yris Palmer and the b-day girl for a stunning group snap, which Sofia posted on her Instagram feed. However, both Kylie and Sofia showed their sassy side by striking some sexy poses, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star placing her thumb in between her lips while giving the camera a sultry glance, as Sofia stuck her tongue out in a playful manner.

The ladies dressed up appropriately for the occasion, with model Sofia rocking an ’80s-inspired beehive hairstyle and a sparkly black coat with a fake-fur collar, while the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a platinum blonde wig with bangs, as well as a sequin-covered shiny silver dress. Tiffany, who turned 33, looked equally glamorous in a golden minidress and extremely happy to be celebrating with some of her closest friends.

Later in the night, Kylie also posted a mirror selfie with Tiffany and Sofia, as she dubbed the disco party a “success.” Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will know this is not the first time the two successful girls hung out together, as they have actually been good friends since their teenage years. While they may have become somewhat more distant when Sofia started dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, now that the whole family is on great terms with Lionel Richie’s daughter, she and Kylie appear to have grown closer again.

Meanwhile, Scott and Kourt just returned from their trip to Costa Rica with their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The two exes have become close friends ever since splitting up a few years ago, and they are known for their incredible co-parenting skills and willingness to spend quality time together with the kids. According to Pop Culture, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were also there, as well as their own offspring.

“They are all filming for the show [KUWTK]. They have a lot of ocean and rainforest activities planned,” a source said.

While Sofia may have stayed at home this time, she has been on trips together with Scott, Kourtney, and the kids. They have been to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, as well as to Finland earlier this year.