‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Reads And Rocks Skimpy Yellow And White Polka Dot Bikini On Instagram

Summer is the perfect time to catch up on some reading, which is exactly what Kate Bock did this weekend.

On Sunday, June 23, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to her Instagram account to reveal how she was spending her day — outside, underneath the golden sun in a skimpy bikini. While sunbathing, Kate found the perfect opportunity to snap a quick selfie to share with her 498,000 followers, and they were certainly excited about the sizzling photo.

The 26-year-old held her camera high above her head in order to capture as much of her flawless bikini body as possible as she relaxed outside on a luxurious chaise lounge chair, sending temperatures soaring with her barely there two-piece by the L.A.-based swimsuit brand, Same, that left very little to the imagination.

The model flaunted an endless amount of cleavage in her sexy yellow-and-white polka dotted bandeau-style top and hugged every inch of her voluptuous bosom while its thin straps rested low on her shoulders.

The bottom piece of the set was equally-as-risque and did nothing but favors for the babe’s famous curves. The garment covered only what was necessary and was held up by a seriously tiny waistband that sat high on her hips, exposing a glimpse of her booty and lean, tan legs.

Kate’s enviably flat midsection was also in eyesight in the shot, though her reading for the day — Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler — sat right in the middle of her stomach, covering up the rock hard abs that she frequently flaunts on the social media platform.

To accessorize her tiny ensemble, the Canadian bombshell sported a delicate set of gold bangles around her wrist, as well as a stack of choker necklaces. She covered her eyes with a trendy pair of Amavii sunglasses, but still had to use her free hand to shield her eyes even more from the sun’s harsh light. Kate let her signature blond tresses fall messily around her face and shoulders, and sported a minimal face of makeup to complete the look.

Fans of the six-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit model showered the beauty with love for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up nearly 7,000 likes after just four hours of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re lovely,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “so gorgeous.”

Others offered Kate suggestions for her next book, as she revealed that she is almost finished with Sweetbitter.

The model’s pampering this weekend went beyond working on her tan. According to the stunner’s Instagram Stories, she also went to brunch with her beau, Kevin Love, and indulged in a pedicure.